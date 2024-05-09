Located at 127 U.S. Highway 17 92 W, MÜV Haines City bolsters the Company’s retail presence in Polk County, a region with more than 800,000 residents 1

MÜV Haines City, the community’s first medical cannabis dispensary, complements nearby MÜV locations in Auburndale, Lakeland and Winter Haven

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 140 dispensaries and 14 cultivation and processing facilities, with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity

Verano is an active supporter of the Smart and Safe Florida campaign, a multi-stakeholder effort advocating for the passage of the Amendment 3 ballot initiative to legalize adult use cannabis in the Sunshine State

CHICAGO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of MÜV Haines City on Friday, May 10, the Company’s 75th Florida dispensary and 140th retail location nationwide. MÜV Haines City, located at 127 U.S. Highway 17 92 W, will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.

Situated in Polk County, which counts more than 800,000 residents1, MÜV Haines City enhances the Company’s footprint in central Florida, accompanying MÜV dispensaries in Auburndale, Lakeland and Winter Haven.

“We’re thrilled to bring the MÜV experience to Haines City, where we’ll offer the local patient community access to our wide variety of high quality products, extensive cannabis expertise and patient-centric care,” said John Tipton, President of the Southern Region. “Given the historic opportunity Floridians have to end cannabis prohibition this November at the ballot box, we’re excited to welcome patients in Haines City and broaden our retail footprint during this pivotal time for cannabis in the Sunshine State.”

MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the Company’s signature Verano Reserve, MÜV and Sweet Supply flower, Encore edibles, On the Rocks concentrates and extracts, and Savvy flower and extracts, spanning an array of categories. The Company also offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to patients and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone, email, web chat and text to address patient questions and inquiries.

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can visit muvfl.com or the MÜV mobile application – available in the Google Play and Apple App stores – for additional information and to place orders for express in-store pickup.

Product images, logos and b-roll footage are available on the Company Newsroom.

