CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, announced that effective today, Ed Brown has stepped down from its Board of Directors to return to the alcohol industry.

“We are so grateful to have had Ed’s expertise on Verano’s Board of Directors and Audit and Compensation Committees,” said George Archos, CEO and Founder. “During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in developing and executing our long-term growth strategy, which included going public, accelerating our expansion efforts, and positioning the Company ahead of future opportunities. We thank him for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Brown stated, “It was a bittersweet decision for me to leave Verano’s Board. I was honored to have worked with what I believe is the best team in the industry and am proud of what the Company has accomplished to date. Although I will be pursuing my passion as an entrepreneur in the alcohol industry, I am confident that I am leaving Verano in a strong position to continue to grow in this fast-moving sector. George and his team have built an incredible company and I look forward to cheering them on.”

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, BITS™, Encore™, MŪV™ and Savvy™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 14 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MŪV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

