Zen Leaf Abington – Verano’s largest cannabis dispensary based on square footage – will offer an elevated experience for area patients including larger space, increased convenience and accessibility with additional parking, and the first Verano affiliated Pennsylvania dispensary to feature large ordering kiosks

Zen Leaf Abington relocated less than a half mile from its former home to 1752 Old York Rd, a busy thoroughfare with daily traffic of 34,000 vehicles per day 1

With 17 affiliated dispensaries statewide, Zen Leaf Abington enhances Verano’s Philadelphia area footprint including Zen Leaf locations in Chester, Clifton Heights, Malvern, Sellersville, West Chester, Wynnewood, and northeast Philadelphia on Welsh Rd.

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 137 dispensaries and 14 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of Zen Leaf Abington at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 26th, following a ceremonial ribbon cutting with the local Chamber of Commerce. Located at 1752 Old York Rd, Zen Leaf Abington will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.

As Verano’s largest dispensary to date across the Company’s national retail footprint, Zen Leaf Abington will provide superior service for medical patients highlighted by an expansive sales floor with more than three times the amount of point-of-sale stations, increased parking, artist-inspired murals and interior design features, and the first Verano affiliated outlet in the Commonwealth to feature large in-store kiosks that enhance the browsing and ordering experience. To celebrate Zen Leaf Abington’s grand opening on Friday, January 26th, following a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., the first 100 patients will be greeted with complimentary giveaways, doorbuster deals on Savvy flower, onsite pop ups and refreshments.

“Celebrating the grand opening of Zen Leaf Abington, our largest dispensary to date, marks the culmination of tremendous efforts by our team to continuously elevate the Zen Leaf experience in service of our valued medical patients,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “With increased floor space and parking, the introduction of our first ordering kiosk in Pennsylvania, and an engaging atmosphere exuded by artistic murals and design elements, we’re tremendously proud to open this premier location and plant deeper roots in Abington. We’re thankful to the local township, our valued patients and our 20 onsite team members for their support, and look forward to welcoming the medical cannabis community at Zen Leaf Abington for years to come.”

Zen Leaf Abington will offer a suite of cannabis therapeutics, including the Company’s signature Verano Reserve flower and Troches, concentrates and vapes; (the) Essence and Savvy flower and extracts; and Avexia RSO cannabis oil and topicals. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at ZenLeafDispensaries.com for express in-store pickup.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano offers a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at www.verano.com.

1 Source: PA DOT