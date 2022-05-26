Verano Announces the Opening of Zen Leaf Westover, the Company’s Second West Virginia Dispensary and 99th Location Nationwide

Zen Leaf Westover is located on Fairmont Road, part of U.S. Route 19, a highly traveled highway which can see up to 49,000 vehicles per day 1

West Virginia medical cannabis sales are projected to potentially reach $49 million by 2026, according to the MJBiz Factbook 2022

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 99 dispensaries and 12 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity

CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Zen Leaf Westover, the Company’s second in West Virginia dispensary and 99th location nationwide, on Friday, May 27. Zen Leaf Westover, located at 871 Fairmont Road, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, local time.

Zen Leaf Westover is located in Monongalia County, the third largest county in West Virginia, with a population of over 106,0002. The dispensary is conveniently located just over one mile from the Morgantown Mall and two miles from West Virginia University, which has a population of nearly 26,000 students.

“We are excited to open Zen Leaf Westover, our second dispensary in the north central region of the Mountain State,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As the state’s medical cannabis program continues to grow, patients are seeking convenient access to products that best fit their needs, and our compassionate Zen Leaf team is ready to provide patient-centric service and support for West Virginia’s medical cannabis community.”

Across West Virginia, Verano has permits issued by West Virginia’s Office of Medical Cannabis to operate a cultivation and processing facility, along with seven total medical cannabis dispensaries that are projected to continue to open throughout 2022, subject to customary approvals.

Zen Leaf Westover will offer a variety of cannabis therapeutics, including flower, topicals, edibles, and vapes. For more information about Zen Leaf Westover medical cannabis dispensary or to place an order, visit zenleafdispensaries.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

