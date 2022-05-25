Verano Celebrates Opening of Largest Zen Leaf Dispensary in Arizona with Memorial Day Weekend Festivities, Promotions and Exclusive Giveaways Across All Six Zen Leaf Dispensaries Statewide

Zen Leaf North Phoenix – Verano’s flagship Arizona location and the Company’s largest dispensary in the state – will celebrate its grand opening throughout Memorial Day weekend at its new home on 12401 North Cave Creek Road

Verano’s Local Joint dispensary, located at 4201 E University Drive in Phoenix, will also share in the weekend celebration by officially rebranding to reflect the Company’s signature Zen Leaf dispensary brand name

Zen Leaf North Phoenix will hold a ceremonial Thursday morning ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m., followed by Friday’s grand opening, weekend-long celebration featuring live DJs, food trucks and vendors, and a 17-foot-long Zen Leaf blimp flying overhead

All Zen Leaf dispensaries statewide will participate in the Memorial Day weekend-long festivities by offering exciting product specials and giving away 100 gift bags per store, per day, between Friday and Sunday that feature an assortment of free cannabis products and Verano and Zen Leaf branded accessories

CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of the Company’s largest dispensary in Arizona, Zen Leaf North Phoenix, located at 12401 North Cave Creek Road on Friday, May 27th at 8 a.m. local time.

Zen Leaf North Phoenix relocated to its new, much larger home on a busy commercial stretch situated between numerous area shopping malls and businesses. While guests can expect the same customer-centric hospitality when visiting the new Zen Leaf North Phoenix location, they will be greeted by enhanced amenities including a larger store space, additional registers and more customer parking, in addition to the Company’s suite of premium cannabis products and branded merchandise offerings.

To celebrate the opening of Zen Leaf North Phoenix, Verano’s five additional Arizona Zen Leaf locations in Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, and two Phoenix dispensaries on W. Dunlap and E. University Drive, will each give away 100 gift bags per store, per day, throughout Memorial Day weekend (Friday – Sunday). Additionally, all Zen Leaf dispensaries will feature specials and promotions over the holiday weekend across a number of product categories to thank Arizona customers and celebrate the opening of the largest Zen Leaf in the Grand Canyon state.

“Commemorating the opening of Zen Leaf North Phoenix is a watershed moment for Verano, and I’m tremendously proud of our team for their hard work and vision in bringing this flagship Arizona dispensary to life,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re thankful for our valued guests and thrilled to welcome everyone at Zen Leaf North Phoenix, our largest Arizona dispensary, and across all of our six Zen Leaf dispensaries statewide throughout Memorial Day weekend.”

Zen Leaf dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive product selection, including the Company’s signature Verano Reserve flower, along with edibles, pre-rolls, tinctures, topicals, extracts, vapes and more. For additional convenience, customers can choose to order ahead at zenleafdispensaries.com for express in-store pickup, or through the Zen Leaf mobile application that is available in the Google Play and Apple App stores.

**Media Alert: Photos (credit “Verano/Zen Leaf”): Zen Leaf N. Phoenix (Cave Creek)

Onsite Attendance and Requests: please contact Steve Mazeika, Director of Communications, Steve.Mazeika@verano.com, 312-348-4430**

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Contacts:

Media

Verano

Steve Mazeika

Director, Communications

Steve.Mazeika@verano.com

312-348-4430

Investors

Verano

Julianna Paterra, CFA

Director, Investor Relations

Julianna.Paterra@verano.com

