Verano Celebrates the Opening of Zen Leaf Wynnewood, the Company’s 100th Affiliated Dispensary in the Nation

Zen Leaf Wynnewood is conveniently located off U.S. Route 30 at 257 Lancaster Avenue, a thoroughfare that sees an average daily traffic count of 25,000 vehicles, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 100 affiliated dispensaries and 13 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity

CHICAGO, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced its 100th affiliated dispensary in the nation, Zen Leaf Wynnewood, will open on Friday, June 3 at 9 a.m. through permitee NSE Pennsylvania, LLC. Located at 257 Lancaster Avenue, Zen Leaf Wynnewood is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., local time.

Zen Leaf Wynnewood is located just outside of Philadelphia in Montgomery County, the third most populous county in Pennsylvania. Montgomery County experienced a population increase of 7% from 2010 to 20201.

“Reaching the milestone of operating 100 dispensaries nationwide is a result of the incredible dedication of our Verano team and the enduring loyalty of our valued customers,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re forever grateful to all our guests and team members for their support throughout this exciting journey, and look forward to celebrating this historic day in the great state of Pennsylvania by serving medical patients at our brand new Zen Leaf dispensary in Wynnewood.”

Zen Leaf Wynnewood will offer a suite of cannabis therapeutics, including flower, topicals, and vapes. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at zenleaf.com for express in-store or curbside pickup. For more information about Zen Leaf medical cannabis dispensary, visit zenleaf.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 13 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

