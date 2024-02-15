Zen Leaf Norristown, located at 436 Egypt Road, is the Company’s second new dispensary to open in the last month in Montgomery County, a suburban Philadelphia county with a robust population of over 856,000 1 residents

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of Zen Leaf Norristown, the Company’s 18th affiliated dispensary in Pennsylvania, on Friday, February 16th following a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. local time. Zen Leaf Norristown is located at 436 Egypt Road, and will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

The dispensary is located in Montgomery County, the second largest county in the Commonwealth, with a total population of over 856,0001. Situated at the site of a former bank, Zen Leaf Norristown includes a drive-through window for greater accessibility and convenience for online orders, and large in-store kiosks and numerous point-of-sale stations to enhance the browsing and ordering experience for patients.

“Commemorating the opening of Zen Leaf Norristown is a significant milestone for Verano and our phenomenal team as we welcome patients to our 18th affiliated dispensary in the Commonwealth,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Opening Zen Leaf Norristown further enhances our footprint in this key market, and we’re excited to invite patients to experience our welcoming patient-centric hospitality and explore our suite of high quality cannabis products. We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve Pennsylvania’s robust medical cannabis community in the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area with the addition of Zen Leaf Norristown.”

Zen Leaf Norristown adds another convenient outlet for Philadelphia area patients, and extends Verano’s footprint in the state as the Company’s 18th affiliated Pennsylvania dispensary. Verano’s operations in the state also include a state-of-the-art 62,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility in Chester, where the Company produces its signature Verano Reserve flower and Troches, concentrates and vapes; (the) Essence and Savvy flower and extracts; and Avexia RSO cannabis oil and topicals. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at ZenLeafDispensaries.com for express in-store pickup.

