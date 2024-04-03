CHICAGO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

A conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for May 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results and answer investor and participant questions.

Investors and participants can register in advance for the call by visiting: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I4391535

After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call for those who wish to dial in.

On May 8, 2024, the live webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/137566685

The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.verano.com .

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano offers a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at www.verano.com .

Contacts:

Media

Verano

Steve Mazeika

Vice President, Communications

[email protected]

312-348-4430

Investors

Verano

Julianna Paterra, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements