The Portnoy Law Firm advises Verastem, Inc. ("Verastem" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VSTM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On May 23, 2024, Verastem issued a press release “announc[ing] the initial interim safety and efficacy results from the ongoing RAMP 205 Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating avutometinib plus defactinib in combination with gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel in the first-line in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.” Among other items, Verastem disclosed that 12 patients experienced 19 treatment-emergent serious adverse events.

On this news, Verastem’s stock price fell $8.06 per share, or 66.17%, to close at $4.12 per share on May 24, 2024.

