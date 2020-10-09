Verax Research Services Inc. Announces the Addition of a Fortune 500 CEO to the Executive Team

Breaking News
ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verax Research Services, Inc. (Verax) www.VeraxResearch.com is pleased to announce that on September 21, 2020, Dr. Cataldo was approved unanimously by the Verax Board of Directors as its CEO (or Principal Executive Officer for SEC purposes) and will join the board September 30th. Dr. Lindemann will remain with Verax as its Chief Scientific Officer.  

Dr. Cataldo had been in healthcare profession for over 30 years.  He is a visionary leader with a great deal of product development knowledge.  Dr. Cataldo has grown four corporations from entrepreneurial start-ups to sale of company in the last 17 years.  He also is a former tenured Pharmacy Professor, CEO of a Fortune 500 company, and the Chairman of the largest K-12 video education service in the US with 20 million consumers.  Verax looks forward to Dr. Cataldo’s leadership and experience as we grow our company.  

About Verax Research Services Inc.

Founded in 2017, Verax Research Services Inc. a leader in Hemp Research and Product Development that Leads to Safe and Effective Healthcare Products. Verax is in the business of services, commercial, physical, and biological research in five key areas (below). Verax is registered with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission and incorporated in the state of Delaware.  

  • Verax eMarketplace: For Hemp Constituent Transactions from qualified Sellers to qualified Buyers with Verax serving as the interim buying Wholesaler of the ingredients Verax test and validates using  Shimadzu Nexera-UC testing equipment used by FDA and certified by the HIT-Institute [501(c)(3)].
  • Verax Product Design Services: Design rationale product formulations containing hemp constituents, including chemical mixing sequence and temperature control to insure consistent cGMP certifiable formulations.
  • Verax Product Development Services: Develop clinical experience and clinical trials for internal orphan drug products and externally for Healthcare Product Manufacturers.
  • Verax Laboratory and Professional Services Group, LLC: Outsourced Lab and Professional Services Business to stock U.S. Pharmacies with tested, validated and certified hemp products. 
  • Verax Pediatric Rare Disease Orphan Drug Products Research: Development and Manufacturing for (1) Hyper-Immunoglobulin E Syndrome (HIES), (2) Hyper-Immunoglobulin M Syndromes (HIGM), (3) PLCG2-associated Antibody Deficiency and Immune Dysregulation (PLAID), (4) Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome (WAS), and others.

For More Information please contact:

Verax Research Inc. Operations Director
http://www.VeraxResearch.com
Email:[email protected]
Phone: (800) 971-6571

