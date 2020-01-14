VERB and Industry Leader DirectScale Partner To Offer Fully Integrated Platform to Social, Affiliate, and Direct Sales Companies

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and LINDON, Utah, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), a leader in business-focused interactive video CRM, marketing and sales enablement applications, has partnered with industry leader DirectScale, Inc. (“DirectScale”) to offer a combined platform to all of DirectScale’s new and existing social, affiliate, and direct sales clients.

DirectScale, is a well-respected provider of back-end software solutions for enterprise scale, sales organizations offering a SaaS platform to manage complex corporate functions such as sales and commission tracking, data analysis and reporting, as well as downline management and messaging, training, web portal and e-commerce features, among many other back-office, corporate and field rep administrative tools. The platform is fully configurable allowing clients to customize the user interface for a better, more effective user experience.

Through this new partnership, DirectScale will be able to offer its clients a custom mobile app that will combine DirectScale’s powerful administrative platform with VERB’s lead gen and sales enablement capabilities, including VERB’s proprietary interactive video technology, that will provide an enhanced, more effective set of tools for their client’s sales reps. Additional VERB sales enablement tools, such as sampling facilitation, will be available for in-app purchase directly by users through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

“Partnering with VERB and leveraging their existing infrastructure was the obvious choice to deliver the best experience for our customers. This app will provide the tools field reps want — and need — to grow their businesses,” said Rodger Smith, CEO of DirectScale. “By leveraging unique data points from each platform, this combined app offering will help our corporate clients gain key insights on customer and field rep behaviors that will drive the success of their businesses. We also believe VERB’s interactive video sales component will be a game changer for our clients’ field reps as they look for new ways to meet and engage with customers wherever they are in real-time.”

Global President of Sales for VERB McKinley Oswald added, “This partnership with DirectScale is a highly complementary alliance wherein both parties truly benefit. DirectScale will be able to offer their clients a bundled solution that includes VERB’s unique, cutting-edge lead gen and sales enablement technology that provides clients with significantly increased retention and growth rates, and VERB will enjoy a more expansive user base and associated revenue generation.”

To see a short video of the principals discussing the deal, click here .

About VERB Technology Company, Inc.

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management (“CRM”) sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, sales enablement, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with some customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. For more information, please visit: verb.tech .

About DirectScale, Inc.

Based in Lindon, Utah, DirectScale has been setting the standard for direct sales industry software platforms since 2013. DirectScale’s powerful SaaS platform boasts fully configurable management tools that are vital to not only running, but to efficiently tracking and growing a business. With its focus on providing an intuitive and impactful customer experience to both corporate clients and independent sellers, DirectScale has revolutionized the way direct selling businesses can be launched and managed. The platform is fully extensible using open APIs and therefore, able to meet the needs corporate users and independent sellers have. DirectScale is committed to helping both organizations and their distributors plan for and drive growth. Its vast experience in the direct sales and software industries have proven time and again that the company truly understands how to help clients succeed. To learn more, visit www.directscale.com .

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.