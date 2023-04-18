The function-focused microbiome health innovation company will showcase its breakthrough approach to improve whole body health through biotechnology

BOSTON, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verb Biotics, a microbiome innovation company, today announced that it will be participating as a next-generation biotech innovator at Ferment, Ginkgo Bioworks’ annual synthetic biology conference, on April 19 in Boston.

Verb will showcase how it applies technological advancements to develop biotic products that address the intricate relationships between the gut, its microscopic inhabitants, diet and the brain to develop efficacious, science-based bioactive solutions for wellness. The company will exhibit in a walk-through experiential dome that customers, suppliers, academics, stakeholders and additional Ferment attendees from across the synthetic biology ecosystem can visit.

“We’re honored to share our vision with the community of biotech leaders at Ginkgo’s celebratory synthetic biology event, Ferment,” said Todd Beckman, Verb’s CEO and former founder of probiotic company, Goodbelly Probiotics. “Our team of molecular biologists, biotechnology engineers and microbe researchers is committed to making discoveries beyond traditional sources of probiotics. We utilize advanced biotechnology and know-how to find that one-in-a-billion microbe that delivers health benefits that every body can feel.”

Launched in 2021, Verb aims to deliver intentional, function-first bioactives for microbiome health. The first wave of products focuses on gut-brain axis health, healthy aging and metabolic health. Using its Discovery Lab and Ginkgo’s high-throughput platform, Verb performs sequencing, proteomics and metabolomics analysis, pathway design, cell culturing and fermentation work to develop new “feel the effect” ingredients to support the gut-brain axis.

“We look forward to watching Verb’s headway toward unlocking the gut-brain health benefits of microbes with the Ginkgo platform,” said Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo. “Leveraging our robust biotechnology platform to advance human health, Verb is developing a new wave of science-based probiotics and postbiotics that the industry fiercely needs.”

For more information about how Verb Biotics refines and unlocks the power of biotics, please visit verbbiotics.com.

About Verb Biotics

Verb uses science, biotechnology and intentional development to unlock the functional health benefits of microbes, optimize how bodies work, provide proven efficacy and elevate whole-body health and wellness. Verb Biotics is a business-to-business ingredient supplier for cutting-edge products in the supplement, food and functional beverage industries. Please visit www.verbbiotics.com for more information.

###

CONTACT: Tatiyana Brooks Director of Emerging Markets tbrooks@comprise.agency