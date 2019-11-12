VERB Launches LEARN, a New Education Feature In its Industry Leading CRM, Designed to Increase Knowledge, Retention and Brand Loyalty

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB; VERBW) (“VERB” or the “Company”), a leader in business-focused interactive video CRM, marketing, and sales enablement applications, has announced the official launch of LEARN, the newest feature in its industry-leading mobile application (app) platform.

Built as a tool for both onboarding distributors and educating customers, the new LEARN feature is designed to improve retention, brand loyalty, and product knowledge and is flexible enough to address virtually any topic. Businesses that use the VERB app now have access to professionally developed courses and lessons that allow for scalable distributor training and increased user adoption.

Through text, audio, video, infographics and images, VERB is able to make the educational process both easy and fun. VERB has even gamified the LEARN experience, enabling users to take quizzes and earn prizes in the form of reward points or order discounts. Additionally, the LEARN platform provides easy access to purchase products, track orders, view order history and more.

Distributors can use LEARN to gain vital information about how to grow their business. Feed notifications enable a distributor to know exactly when a customer or downline member has completed courses or lessons, which encourages timely personal contact and ongoing support. Additionally, through the app’s “push notifications” feature, companies are able to communicate information about new products, promotions and other company updates directly to their app users.

“Product education is critical for success, especially within the direct sales industry,” said VERB President of Global Sales, McKinley Oswald. “With LEARN, our clients now have a great solution to educate their distributors as well as their customers, which will help to increase retention, revenue and brand loyalty. We’re already seeing excellent initial traction with this new feature and believe it will have an immediate impact for many of our clients and customers.”

To find out more about the new LEARN feature, please reference VERB’s product offering pdf here .

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management (“CRM”) sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, sales enablement, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with some customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. For more information, please visit: myVerb.com

Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.7

[email protected]