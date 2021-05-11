VERB to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Breaking News
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time (12:00 p.m. Pacific time). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia and CFO Jeff Clayborne will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

VERB Q1 2021 Earnings Call
Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern time (12:00 p.m. Pacific time)

To access by phone: Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018
International number: 1-201-689-8471

To access by webcast: A live and archived webcast will also be available.
Webcast link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144966

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 6:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13719830

About VERB
Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

Investor Relations Contact:
888.504.9929
[email protected]

Media Contact:
855.250.2300, ext.107
[email protected]

