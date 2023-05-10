ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HP and Verdafresh have teamed up to qualify that recyclable MDO-PE film coated with Verdafresh’s high barrier coating is fit for use on HP Indigo’s Digital Press.

Last year, Verdafresh was recognized by the APR for passing the Critical Guidance tests for barrier packaging recyclability, demonstrating that packaging containing Verdafresh’s ultra-thin barrier coating behaves as a mono-material. Now, HP Indigo Digital Press operators can use Verdafresh print webs to produce recyclable barrier packaging without sacrificing the quality graphics customers love.

“A lot of the packaging industry is geared towards high volume customers,” said Verdafresh CEO, Dave Klopp, “HP’s Digital Press allows smaller brands to have beautiful, professional-looking packaging with short turnaround times. Now that Verdafresh barrier film has been qualified, these brands can choose the sustainable option that is so important to their customers.”

Verdafresh’s solution comes to the market at a critical time, as supply chain challenges and constraints on resin availability has made it difficult for converters to meet brand customer’s sustainability goals for packaging.

“We know consumers are concerned with single-use packaging and want to do their part by recycling. Yet we also know that packaging aesthetics drive consumers choices. With the great printing results on recyclable Verdafresh film, brands don’t have to make a trade off,” said Bob Babich of HP.

About Verdafresh

Verdafresh is enabling mono-material recyclable, flexible packaging using its proprietary barrier coating technology. Verdafresh films have exceptional clarity, and they can deliver oxygen transmission rates (OTR) of less than 0.1 cc/100in2/day – a breakthrough that allows brands to meet their sustainable packaging goals without sacrificing product quality or recyclability. To learn more, visit www.verdafresh.com.

About HP

HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

Press contact:

Dave Klopp, CEO

dave.klopp@verdafresh.com