Vorak’s Verific Parser Platform Knowledge and Engineering Assist Verific Customers

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verific Design Automation today announced Vorak Solutions is its vendor of choice to assist Verific customers to accelerate projects that implement its SystemVerilog, Verilog, VHDL and UPF Parser Platforms.

“Vorak engineers are well-versed in Verific’s APIs,” remarks Rick Carlson, vice president of sales at Verific. “They are highly experienced and able to jump in to do small- to medium-sized projects, quickly understanding the project scope and details, communicating regularly and delivering high quality on schedule and on budget. We couldn’t have a better engineering services partner.”

Founded in 2015 in the United States and Armenia, Vorak Solutions provides cost-effective and high-quality development and quality assurance services for software, cloud migration and electronic design automation (EDA) flow integration and quality assurance testing.

Vorak’s knowledge of the Verific parser platforms and engineering expertise has been used to develop numerous applications and programs for Verific customers including Rapid Silicon and other noted semiconductor companies. It accelerates application development projects for customized solutions, product development and testing. In one example, a floorplan estimator was developed for a Verific customer who needed block-level initial estimates. In another, Vorak designed a custom hierarchy report that specified characteristics at each level.

“Verific is a company with a reputation of providing exceptional value and it’s a pleasure to work alongside its engineers,” says Georgi Mikichyan, COO of Vorak. “Our projects implementing the Verific parser platforms or building on top of the platforms always reinforce that Verific’s reputation is well warranted.”

About Vorak Solutions

Vorak Solutions , founded in 2015 in the United States and Armenia, was formed by experienced professionals from both countries based on a long-standing successful collaboration of the management and engineering teams. Vorak, Armenian for Quality, provides high-quality development and quality assurance services in the areas of software, cloud and EDA products at a fraction of first world engineering costs.

About Verific Design Automation

Verific Design Automation is the leading provider of SystemVerilog, Verilog, VHDL and UPF Parser Platforms that enable project groups to develop advanced electronic design automation (EDA) products quickly and cost effective worldwide. With offices in Alameda, Calif., and Kolkata, India, Verific has shipped more than 60,000 copies of its software used worldwide by the EDA and semiconductor industry since it was founded in 1999.

