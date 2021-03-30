VerifyMe Appoints Brand Protection Sales and Marketing Professional Robert Dlugopolski as Regional Sales Manager

Previously at De La Rue Authentication Solutions and DuPont Authentication

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions that combine ultra-secure product authentication, track and trace, and customized engagement strategies with industry-leading online retail monitoring capabilities, today announced that Robert Dlugopolski has joined VerifyMe as a Regional Sales Manager, to focus on expanding VerifyMe’s revenue growth by identifying new opportunities and closing new business in the western United States with heavy focus in California (Silicon Valley) and Seattle, Washington.

Mr. Dlugopolski is a versatile sales and marketing professional with over 12 years of experience in assisting clients in the brand protection and anti-counterfeit industry. Most recently he served as Business Development Manager at De La Rue Authentication Solutions, where he launched several notable brand protection programs producing millions of dollars of revenue and protecting some of the world’s most recognized and valued brands. Mr. Dlugopolski secured new business opportunities across a wide variety of industries including pharmaceutical, bio-pharma, vaping, cannabis, electronics, and the printing industry. Some recent accomplishments include executing a multi-million dollar brand protection label & digital authentication program with one of the largest packaging suppliers to the cannabis industry, launching a unique consumer loyalty and authentication seal program for a major California vaping brand, and developing a novel tamper evident and covert security solution for a leading global printer company.

VerifyMe’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick White, stated, “VerifyMe needed a West Coast, USA presence particularly in the Silicon Valley and Seattle, Washington markets to address brand protection technology consulting inquiries. We welcome Robert to our growing business development and sales and marketing team, as we seek to increase our market penetration in the emerging and large addressable market for our security authentication technology solutions. Robert comes to us with distinguished experience in authentication having worked at De La Rue and DuPont. He has been recognized for exceptional creativity, flexibility, leadership skills, and the development of long term customer relationships, including receiving the De La Rue Authentication Global Sales Excellence Award in 2019 and 2020. He has delivered strong revenue and earnings growth of new prospect accounts and product line expansion at existing accounts. We welcome Robert to our team and look forward to working with him.”

“I was impressed with VerifyMe’s broad portfolio of proprietary technologies and strategic partnerships to deliver end-to-end brand protection solutions to their customers,” stated Mr. Dlugopolski. “The scale of the market opportunity and VerifyMe’s suite of physical and digital technology solutions has created a unique situation that I wanted to be part of,” he added. “Counterfeit issues are relevant across many different industries and becoming more of a priority. With established key partnerships and large reference customers in place, I believe VerifyMe is set up for an amazing opportunity to achieve accelerated growth and rapidly scale revenues. I am extremely excited to join the Company at such an exciting phase of growth.”

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS™ that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS™ is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, the use of our products in additional devices and locations, strategic partnerships, commercialization efforts, our sales pipeline and opportunities, and geographic areas, markets and industries in which we intend to expand our business. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “look forward,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in VerifyMe’s Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

