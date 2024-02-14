Verisk_2023_Certification_Badge UK Great Place To Work UK

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the fourth consecutive year, leading global data analytics and technology provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is Certified™ in the United Kingdom by Great Place To Work. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Verisk.

Verisk’s certification is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which employees across the organisation reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters with innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders. The survey found that 89% of Verisk teammates say it is a great place to work, 93% agree that new employees are made to feel welcome, and 91% agree that people care about each other at the company.

“We’re proud once again to be recognised by Great Place to Work,” said Sunita Holzer, Verisk’s chief human relations officer. “We measure success by not only delivering value to our clients and shareholders but also to our colleagues. This recognition is a testament to our continuing commitment to living our values of learning, caring and results.”

Verisk’s purpose, mission and values were shaped and brought to life by employees

Verisk’s shared purpose, which employee feedback helped shape, guides the company’s commitment to invest and continuously assess how to best foster a work environment that focuses on the security, satisfaction and well-being of its colleagues, clients and communities. By prioritising a positive workplace experience, Verisk has created a culture that attracts and retains top talent, driving innovation and excellence across the business.

Verisk produces learning and skill-building programs to help its colleagues grow their careers and contribute to the future of its business. This year, Verisk launched an international event series, “CareerCon,” to empower team members at all levels to learn about internal job opportunities and identify ways to take ownership of their career growth.

Another way employees can grow their skills are “Learnings Breaks,” live monthly webinars and self-guided learning that covers in-demand topics to positively impact performance, leadership skills and career development. Examples of topics include “Taking Control of Conflict,” “Building a Culture of Inclusion” and “Taking Initiative on Your Ideas.” Verisk also supports its colleagues with leadership and career development programs, including:

Verisk’s Leadership Accelerator program helps people leaders apply new skills and techniques in real-life scenarios.

The Leading with Impact program ensures that first-time managers are set up for success with the foundational knowledge and applicable skills to lead themselves and others.

The Accelerate Your Leadership program is designed to elevate the leadership skills of individual contributors looking to become leaders and creates a space for people managers who want to refresh their essential leadership skills.

Verisk’s culture of learning, caring and results is sustained and strengthened by people with diverse experiences, backgrounds and perspectives working together toward common goals. The company’s Employee Networks offer ways to increase equity across the enterprise, building a sense of community and allyship where every voice is heard and valued. Verisk’s nine Employee Networks—representing Asian, Black, Latino/Hispanic, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ communities, along with parents, women, and veterans and military service members—continue to build a sense of community and provide opportunities for networking, mentoring, learning from each other and professional development for all employees.

The role Verisk occupies in the industry is unique, given its centrality, data and technology, and the expertise its teammates bring to bear for its clients. Verisk’s work is central to the insurance industry which is integral and serves as a cornerstone of economies and society.

“We congratulate Verisk on achieving their Certification™,” said Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work® UK. “Organisations which put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees’ trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in the U.S., Spain, Poland and India.

In the UK, Verisk has been recognized as a Best Workplace, Best Workplace for Wellbeing and Best Workplace in Tech and was honored on the Best Workplaces lists in Málaga and Poland.

To learn more about Verisk and career opportunities, visit verisk.com/careers.

# # #

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed over 100 million employees around the world, using those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: Trust. Great Place to Work® UK helps organisations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organisation become a truly ‘great place to work’. To learn more, please visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

Attachment

Verisk_2023_Certification_Badge UK

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kevin Howell [email protected] 201-469-3027