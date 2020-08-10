Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Verisk Launches EHR Triage Engine to Help Speed Approval of Life Insurance Applications

Verisk Launches EHR Triage Engine to Help Speed Approval of Life Insurance Applications

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

Powered by Consumer-Authorized Electronic Health Records, Verisk’s Innovative Solution Can Help Streamline Underwriting Decisions

Jersey City, NJ, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, announced today the launch of its new EHR Triage Engine, a tool that uses data from consumer-authorized electronic health records (EHRs) to help life insurers fast-track many applications for coverage—potentially cutting decision time from weeks to minutes.

The EHR Triage Engine bypasses manual workflows, leveraging advanced predictive analytics and automation to digitally ingest and analyze EHRs. The tool can evaluate 95,000 impairments in five minutes or less, so life insurers can qualify as much as 85 percent of applicants for coverage with minimal or no underwriter review. With automated processing of low-risk cases, carriers can provide a streamlined customer experience for the vast majority of their applications and enable underwriters to focus their energy on complex risks.

“Many life insurers are looking to implement digital strategies to modernize and streamline their business for a competitive advantage,” said Maroun Mourad, president of global underwriting at Verisk. “Verisk is at the forefront of a revolution in analyzing structured digital health data for insurers that’s shared by their applicants, and is indispensable for automating real-time, low-, or no-touch decision making. This can help insurers deliver a quick purchase process for the vast majority of applicants who are relatively low risk.”

Research shows that it takes four weeks to underwrite the average life policy, but half of all life insurance shoppers are more likely to buy if they can forego the most intrusive and time-consuming element—a required physical exam. The EHR Triage Engine helps respond to those customer expectations, an effort supported by a team of Verisk experts in biostatistics, data science, medical research, regulatory compliance, and data privacy.

Verisk developed the EHR Triage Engine in collaboration with SCOR, a global Tier 1 reinsurer. SCOR plans to integrate Verisk’s EHR Triage Engine into SCOR Global Life’s Velogica underwriting system. The Verisk solution can also be easily delivered via a stand-alone API or integrated into technology from FAST, a Verisk business and leading provider of end-to-end software for the life insurance and annuity markets.

For more information, visit: For more information, visit the EHR Triage Web page.

About Verisk 
Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor’s S&P 500® Index and part of the Nasdaq 100 Index. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com.

Contact:

Joe Madden for Verisk
[email protected]
201-232-4486

Brett Garrison
Edelman (for Verisk)
[email protected]
917-639-4903

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.