JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, today announced that Samantha Vaughan has been named chief privacy officer, effective immediately.

Vaughn will lead the development and implementation of policies to protect the data entrusted to Verisk and will help ensure the integrity of Verisk’s data practices, regulation, and compliance.

“We’re excited to welcome Samantha to Verisk,” said Kathy Card Beckles, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, Verisk. “Data privacy has always been core to Verisk and central to our work with the global insurance industry. Samantha’s deep privacy expertise and experience in insurance regulation, corporate compliance and ethics will help us navigate evolving risks and build on Verisk’s reputation as a trusted partner.”

Samantha joins Verisk from Dell Technologies, where she was the managing director and global head of Privacy Legal. Prior to Dell, she was the senior vice president, Corporate Ethics & Compliance and chief privacy officer for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Previously, Samantha worked for Prudential Financial, AIG and Selective and her career responsibilities have included information governance, corporate social responsibility, corporate compliance and ethics and contracts/commercial transactions, in addition to privacy and security.

Samantha serves as Co-Chair of the Advisory Board on Compliance Programs for Fordham Law School and Co-Chair of the Ethisphere Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) Compliance and Privacy Working Group.

“I was impressed by the company’s longstanding commitment to data privacy, and I am looking forward to working alongside my Verisk colleagues to further strengthen our data policies and practices and in a changing landscape,” Vaughan said.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

