LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the third consecutive year, leading global data analytics and technology provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) has been named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech™. The Best Workplaces in Tech™️ list celebrates companies adept at developing dynamic, collaborative cultures that serve as a catalyst for innovation and personal growth for all.

Lee Shavel, Verisk president and CEO said: “Insurance is a uniquely communal industry that helps individuals, businesses and communities effectively manage risks and aid in recovery when devastation occurs. It’s an honor to accelerate the digital transformation of this vital industry, and we are proud of the success of our UK offices in supporting our globally expanding opportunity.”

Verisk delivers insights and technology solutions across the entire insurance ecosystem to help clients become more resilient, make better-informed decisions and simplify workflows. Its solutions leverage emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning and predictive analytics to automate tasks and deliver accurate, actionable insights across underwriting, claims and extreme events. Verisk’s modern, powerful and integrated suite of solutions provides end-to-end management of insurance and reinsurance business both within the London market and globally.

Great Place To Work® UK administered their research-backed Trust Index© employee survey and analysed the responses of UK-based tech employees to determine the Best Workplaces™ list. The surveys asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK said: “In one of the country’s fastest-growing industries, it’s fantastic to see these tech organisations putting their people strategy at the heart of the business and implementing policies, practices and programmes that sustain an impactful and consistently great employee experience for all. A huge congratulations to Verisk for making one of our most prestigious lists.”

Verisk has earned the Great Place to Work Certification™ in the UK for three consecutive years and has been recognized by Great Place to Work UK as a Best Workplace , Best Workplace for Wellbeing and Best Workplace for Women . In addition to the UK, Verisk earned Great Place to Work certifications in other locations around the world, including the United States, Spain, Poland and India and was honored on the Best Workplaces lists in Málaga and Poland.

To learn more about Verisk and career opportunities, visit verisk.com/careers .

# # #

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, on a mission to make every company a great workplace for all. Every year, they receive direct feedback from over 10 million workers around the world telling us how they really feel about their employer. Their survey is completely confidential and anonymous, so people can feel comfortable to be honest about their workplace, and companies can gain detailed insights into how they can better serve their people.

Only those employers who have the highest levels of trust, job satisfaction, and who empower ALL their employees to thrive both in and outside of work are awarded official Best Workplaces™ recognition.

For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Ali Herbert Ali.Herbert@verisk.com 201-469-3998