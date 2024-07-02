The data analytics and technology provider received accolades from Newsweek, Great Place to Work® and Latino Leaders

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, has been recognized by Newsweek, Great Place to Work® and Latino Leaders for its workplace culture, diversity and sustainability efforts. These accolades join numerous others honoring Verisk’s longstanding commitment to its team members and innovating on behalf of the insurance industry. Verisk’s mission is rooted in building global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses.

Newsweek

Newsweek has honored Verisk with multiple awards, celebrating the company’s commitment to the environment and its workforce. Verisk was named by Newsweek as one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024” for its dedicated efforts in recruiting and advancing employees of various ages, races, genders, sexual orientation and abilities. Additionally, the company was honored on Newsweek’s inaugural list of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2024” for its programming in support of positive mental wellness in the workplace. This includes introducing two well-being days across the global organization.

Lastly, Newsweek named Verisk as one of “America’s Greenest Companies 2024,” which evaluated companies based on their greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation and commitment and disclosures. Highlighting the company’s environmental stewardship, in 2023 Verisk published its first-ever report in accordance with the framework recommended by the Task Force on Climate related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The company also proudly reported lower Scope 1 and 2 emissions last year, which were calculated in conjunction with Verisk’s annual greenhouse gas inventory and response to CDP’s 2023 Climate Change Questionnaire. CDP is a non-profit organization that hosts a global disclosure system for investors, companies and other key stakeholders to report and manage their environmental impacts.

“As a partner to the insurance industry in modeling the potential impact of climate change on extreme weather events, we take our responsibility to minimize our environmental impact seriously,” said Lee Shavel, president and CEO of Verisk. “It is part of our ongoing commitment to build global resilience by working with the insurance industry and through the expertise of our colleagues. We are proud to have Newsweek acknowledge our sustainability efforts and commitment to prioritizing inclusivity and wellness in the workplace.”

Great Place to Work ®

For the eighth-consecutive year, Verisk has earned its Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S., which is awarded based on what current employees say about their experience working at the company. Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in the UK, Spain, Poland and India. Verisk’s shared purpose, which employee feedback helped shape, guides the company’s commitment to invest and continuously assess how to best foster a work environment that focuses on the security, satisfaction and well-being of its colleagues, clients and communities. By prioritizing a positive workplace experience, Verisk has created a culture that attracts and retains top talent, driving innovation and excellence across the business.

Latino Leaders

Latino Leaders specifically acknowledged Verisk’s dedicated talent acquisition efforts and employee resource group in the publication’s Best Companies for Latinos to Work 2024. Verisk offers nine employee resource groups to encourage employees to come together based on shared interests and experiences. This includes the Verisk Unidos Network which promotes awareness and education surrounding Hispanic and Latinx culture.

“Our employees are the driving force of our business, and it’s important for us to ensure we foster an inclusive environment that welcomes and advances talent to help our team members do their best work,” said Sunita Holzer, Verisk’s Chief Human Relations Officer. “We encourage our employees to reach their full potential by focusing on our core values of learning, caring and results. These recognitions are a testament to the inclusive culture the Verisk team builds together every day.”

Driving Sustainable Change and Employee Success Through Responsive Leadership

These accolades come on the heels of recognition for Verisk’s workplace and sustainability efforts, which include:

Wall Street Journal’s Best-Managed Companies

IBD’s 100 Best ESG companies (ranking: #4)

USA Today: America’s Climate Leaders 2023 & 2024

