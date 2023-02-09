Verisk selected for its extensive expertise analyzing telematics data through the Verisk Data Exchange

Renewal agreement enables diverse insurers to access driving data from consenting Hyundai owners and deliver potential savings

Jersey City, N.J. , Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hyundai Motor America, the U.S. distributor for global automaker Hyundai Motor Company, and Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, have renewed an agreement in which Verisk will analyze telematics data from consenting owners of Hyundai and Genesis vehicles. Verisk will also continue to be the exclusive provider of that data to auto insurers. With Verisk’s robust insurance analytics and experience as a technology provider, insurers will be able to access the data from the Verisk Data Exchange™ and price the policies of applicable Hyundai and Genesis owners based on the relative safety of their driving.

“Verisk has proven itself as a critical partner in bringing our connected vehicle data to the insurance market and generating value for Hyundai and our customers,” said Manish Mehrotra, executive director of digital business planning and connected operations at Hyundai. “Their advanced analytics and deep understanding of the diverse needs of insurers have enabled us to grow our usage-based insurance (UBI) program and better serve our customers. We look forward to exploring additional benefits resulting from next-generation analytics to evaluate better driving behaviors.”

“Verisk Data Exchange insurer transactions for Hyundai have more than doubled over the past year alone, which tells us the adoption of UBI continues to surge,” said Joe Wodark, vice president of auto insurance underwriting solutions at Verisk. “We’re excited to continue our collaboration with Hyundai and help insurers deliver a UBI experience supporting profitable growth.”

In 2018, Hyundai entered into an exclusive agreement with Verisk to allow consenting drivers to share their driving behavior habits with insurers to potentially receive discounts and lower insurance premiums. The program provides insurers with the option to access Verisk’s DrivingDNA ® Score , a predictive model and corresponding rating rule that uses telematics data for UBI risk segmentation and pricing precision, or use their own proprietary model.

The Verisk Data Exchange is an industry-leading Internet of Things (IoT) and telematics platform, helping multiple carriers – including 4 of the top 10 personal auto insurers in the United States – make more informed decisions with data from the connected world. Working with leading automakers, telematics service providers (TSPs), and property-based data sources, the Exchange uses advanced analytics to transform raw trip and sensor data into insurance-ready insights. It is one of the largest databases of connected car telematics data in North America, using rich, trip-level data from millions of vehicles and behavioral insights from connected properties to give insurers purpose-built access to risk insights that support superior decision-making across the policy life cycle.

Learn more about the Verisk Data Exchange and Verisk’s telematics solutions.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research, and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events, as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

About Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on ‘Progress for Humanity’ and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 724,265 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com .

CONTACT: Michelle Pantina 551-500-7327 michelle.pantina@verisk.com