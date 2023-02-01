JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, will report its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, after the market close. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com .

Verisk’s management team will host a live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and business highlights on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via webcast on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com . The discussion will also be available through dial-in number 1-888-660-6191 for U.S./Canada participants or 929-203-1913 for international participants.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Verisk investor website and through the conference call number 1-800-770-2030 for U.S./Canada participants or 647-362-9199 for international participants using Conference ID #4026897.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

