Verit Advisors® Promotes Jake Cravens to Managing Director

Jake Cravens, Managing Director at Verit Advisors

Chicago, IL, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verit Advisors® has promoted Jake Cravens to Managing Director from Principal effective immediately. Mr. Cravens joined Verit in 2015 and is a CFA® charterholder. Mr. Cravens leads transaction execution across a wide range of advisory services including M&A, ESOPs, Valuation, and Debt Capital Markets.  He has significant transaction execution experience across diverse industry verticals including business services, industrials, financial services and construction & engineering.

John Solimine, Managing Director, commented, “Jake has been an invaluable asset for Verit and our clients since he joined the firm.  We’re excited to recognize all of Jake’s contributions which have been instrumental to Verit’s continued growth and the expanded services that we continue to provide to our ESOP and non-ESOP clients.”

In addition, Jake is a volunteer at Big Shoulders Fund Stock Market Program and Big Shoulders Fund Auxiliary Board while also being involved with the ESOP Emerging Leaders, The ESOP Association and the CFA Institute.

Casey Rohret has been promoted to Vice President from Associate effective immediately. Mr. Rohret joined Verit Advisors in 2018 and leads transaction analysis and execution on a wide range of advisory services including M&A, ESOPs, and strategic alternatives consulting. John Solimine, Managing Director, commented, “Casey has steadily progressed and assumed enhanced responsibilities during his time at Verit and we’re excited to recognize all of his contributions to our clients and the firm.”

In addition, Casey is a volunteer at Big Shoulders Fund Stock Market Program, Big Shoulders Fund Fundraising Committee (including Financial Management Subcommittee), Big Shoulders Fund Auxiliary Board while also being involved with The ESOP Association and ESOP Emerging Leaders.

About Verit Advisors

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, M&A, debt capital markets, valuation and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago and has nearly three decades of experience in the world of corporate finance. Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

CONTACT: Pat Eichten
Verit Advisors, LLC
[email protected]

