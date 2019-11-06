Verit Advisors® to Participate at ESOP Association Annual Conference

Breaking News
Chicago, IL, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verit Advisors® will participate in the largest ESOP conference and trade show which will be held in Las Vegas on November 13 through 15 and hosted by The ESOP Association.

Mary Josephs will moderate a panel on November 14 called “Strategic Alternatives for Partially ESOP-owned companies.” This panel will discuss the challenges partial ESOP ownership companies face including balancing the goals of different constituencies. On the panel is Michael Harden, Ambrose Advisors and Isiah Aguilar from Stout.

Ms. Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago, has spoken at hundreds of conferences nationally and frequently writes articles on issues related to succession and liquidity alternatives for closely held businesses, including ESOPs, ESOP financing, ESOP M&A and other corporate finance solutions. In 2017, 2018, and 2019 Ms. Josephs was selected as one of the Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A by Mergers & Acquisition publication. Chicago Crain’s recognized Ms. Josephs as a Notable Entrepreneur in 2019 and Private Board Directors magazine named Mary a Director to Watch in  2019.

Verit Advisors is conference sponsor and a sponsor of the Emerging Leaders of the ESOP Association.

About Verit Advisors

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and valuation services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as Verit strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009.  Josephs and her team are considered to be one of the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives. For more information visit www.verit.com.

About the ESOP Association

The ESOP Association, founded in 1978, is a national nonprofit membership organization, with 18 local chapters, serving approximately 2,500 employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) companies, professionals with a commitment to ESOPs, and companies considering the implementation of an ESOP. It is the only association devoted solely to ESOPs. It focuses on promoting and enhancing laws before Congress and regulatory agencies that govern ESOPs and providing its members with expert educational ESOP programming and information.

