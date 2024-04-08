NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verita (Verita CSG, Inc.), a Managing General Underwriting (MGU) company, is excited to introduce its claims leadership team with the appointments of William (Bill) Barry and Chris Adolph. Barry will be serving as Chief Claim Manager and Adolph will serve as Head of Property Claims. Both Barry and Adolph have expressed their excitement about joining Verita and are eager to leverage their knowledge and expertise to build out an industry leading claims operation.

Bringing more than 30 years of experience, Barry brings a wealth of expertise in casualty claims, claim account management, and client servicing to Verita. Widely recognized for his exceptional claim technical skills, leadership abilities, and innovative account management strategies, Barry has consistently delivered outstanding results. In previous roles, he successfully managed global teams of Claim Account Managers, ensuring seamless coordination between various stakeholders to achieve technical, financial, and service excellence. Barry holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science/English from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ, and is a certified Casualty Claim Law Associate (CCLA) from the American Insurance Institute.

Adolph brings over 25 years of experience in property claims, vendor management, and client engagement. With a proven track record of leading high-growth, complex claim units across diverse geographies, Adolph’s expertise adds significant value to Verita’s Claims Leadership team. Prior to joining Verita, he spearheaded teams in property claims, estimate review, multiline best practices audit, and vendor management for multiple international insurance organizations. Adolph earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Economics and Finance from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

“Verita is pleased to have industry leaders, Bill Barry and Chris Adolph, on the team delivering exceptional claims offerings to our insureds.” Said Edward Chiang, President and CEO of Verita. “Claims handling is a complex business and we have the expertise to provide consistent and bespoke solutions, all at once, across all lines of business. We have built a leading claims platform and I look forward to expanding our capabilities with Bill and Chris.”

