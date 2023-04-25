CARE IOP addresses the unique treatment needs of those struggling with binge eating disorders in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veritas Collaborative , a leader in specialty treatment for eating disorders, started accepting patients today for its 100% virtual outpatient program for binge eating in North Carolina. CARE IOP, which stands for Cultivating Awareness and Resilience with Experience/Eating/Emotions Intensive Outpatient Program, is an online program designed to support adults with binge eating disorder or other specified feeding or eating disorders (OSFED) with a pattern of binge eating.

CARE IOP is an intensive virtual program uniquely tailored to treat binge eating with informed, intersectional care honoring patients’ identities and experiences. The online setting empowers patients with an ongoing opportunity for supported self-accountability while practicing eating, food preparation, and coping within the comfort and privacy of their own space.

The program takes place four days per week, three hours per day, and features a cognitive behavioral therapy-based curriculum focused on body appreciation, individualized meal plans, therapeutic meal support, individual and group therapy and nutritional counseling. A multidisciplinary team of therapists and dietitians oversees the program and works with patients individually to address the physical and emotional effects of binge eating conditions.

“Those struggling with binge eating often face unique challenges including discomfort in settings involving food, intrusive body dissatisfaction and social stigma,” said Stacy Schilter Pisano, Certified Eating Disorder Specialist and Executive Director at CARE IOP. “Programs like CARE IOP address these individuals’ specific needs in a compassionate, encouraging, weight-inclusive, virtual environment.”

Leah Graves, RDN, LDN, CEDRD-S, FAED, and Vice President, Nutrition and Culinary Services at Veritas Collaborative, added, “Because we are focused on individuals facing binge or compulsive eating disorders, we provide customized treatment plans and perspectives that support them on their journey. Our multidisciplinary team lasers in on the many facets of the disorder and works with each patient to help them find a sense of peace with food and a path forward.”

Veritas Collaborative specializes in individualized eating disorder treatment throughout the Southeastern United States. CARE IOP is currently available in North Carolina, and there are plans to expand the program into other states in the future.

For more information about Veritas Collaborative or the CARE IOP program or to sign up, please visit: veritascollaborative.com/care-iop

About Veritas Collaborative

Veritas Collaborative is a specialty healthcare system for the treatment of eating disorders. Veritas Collaborative provides a range of individualized, evidence-based services for ages 8 and older, including inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient levels of care in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment. Veritas Collaborative envisions a world in which all persons with eating disorders and their families have access to best-practice care and hold hope for a cure. Our multidisciplinary team of treatment professionals includes physicians, psychiatrists, dietitians, therapists, nurses, teachers, culinary team members, and therapeutic assistants. Learn more at www.veritascollaborative.com .

