DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

“Looking back at 2023, I am extremely proud of the ability of our team, in a volatile economic environment, to remain disciplined on our strategic plan and strengthen our balance sheet”, said C. Malcolm Holland, III. “This team achieved deposit growth of $1.2 billion in 2023, increased CET1 to 10.3% and decreased our LDR below 94%. Market volatility brings many challenges and opportunities that this Company has navigated with great precision.”

2023 Highlights:

Total deposits grew $141.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, or 5.6% annualized. Total deposits grew $1.2 billion, or 13.3%, year-over-year;

Loan to deposit ratio decreased to 93.6% as of December 31, 2023 compared to 104.4% as of December 31, 2022;

Common equity tier 1 capital increased 120 bps to 10.29% as of December 31, 2023 compared to 9.09% as of December 31, 2022;

Tangible book value per common share increased 8.4%, or $1.57, during 2023 compared to 2022, and including dividends increased 12.7%, or $2.37;

Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans increased to 1.14%, or 18 bps from 0.96% compared to December 31, 2022;

Non-owner office book decreased $78 million, or 12.1%, during 2023 and represents 5.8% of total assets;

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets was 1.81% for 2023;

Total unfunded Acquisition, Development, and Construction (“ADC”) decreased to $900.0 million, or approximately 57%, as of December 31, 2023 compared to $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2022, and risk-weighted assets decreased $612.2 million, or 5.1%, during 2023 compared to 2022;

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of outstanding common stock payable on February 23, 2024;.and

Named one of the “Best Companies to Work For” by the 2023 Inaugural U.S. News & World Report which evaluates companies based on quality of pay, work/life balance, and opportunities for professional development and advancement.

Financial Highlights Fourth Quarter

2023 Third Quarter

2023 Fourth Quarter

2022 Full Year

2023 Full Year

2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) GAAP Net income $ 3,499 $ 32,621 $ 39,897 $ 108,261 $ 146,315 Diluted EPS 0.06 0.60 0.73 1.98 2.71 Book value per common share 28.18 27.46 26.83 28.18 26.83 Return on average assets2 0.11 % 1.06 % 1.35 % 0.88 % 1.33 % Efficiency ratio 77.49 54.49 47.63 55.82 48.64 Return on average equity2 0.92 8.58 11.03 7.21 10.28 Non-GAAP1 Operating earnings $ 31,625 $ 32,621 $ 40,395 $ 142,114 $ 147,889 Diluted operating EPS 0.58 0.60 0.74 2.60 2.74 Tangible book value per common share 20.21 19.44 18.64 20.21 18.64 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings 47,688 49,621 63,694 222,211 216,413 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2 1.54 % 1.61 % 2.15 % 1.81 % 1.97 % Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans2 1.97 2.05 2.78 2.32 2.60 Operating return on average assets2 1.02 1.06 1.36 1.16 1.35 Operating efficiency ratio 55.50 54.49 47.11 50.94 48.16 Return on average tangible common equity2 2.00 12.80 16.75 10.91 15.78 Operating return on average tangible common equity2 12.37 12.80 16.95 14.09 15.94

1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2 Annualized ratio.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $95.5 million and net interest margin was 3.31%, compared to $99.4 million and 3.46%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The $3.8 million decrease, or 3.9%, in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $6.3 million increase in interest expense on transaction and savings deposits, a $4.0 million increase in interest expense on certificates and other time deposits and a $1.9 million decrease in interest income on loans primarily driven by interest reversals on loans placed on nonaccrual status during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was offset by a $5.9 million decrease in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”), a $1.4 million increase in interest income on debt securities and a $1.0 million increase in interest income on deposits in financial institutions and fed funds sold driven by an increase in average balances and rates during three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest margin decreased 15 bps from the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the increase in funding costs on deposits during the three months ended December 31, 2023, partially offset by an increase in yields on debt securities and other investments.

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased by $10.6 million, or 10.0%. The decrease was primarily due to a $31.6 million increase in interest expense certificates and other time deposits and a $22.2 million increase in transaction and savings deposits driven by an increase in funding costs. The decrease in net interest income was partially offset by a $28.6 million increase in interest income on loans driven by an increase in loan yields and average balances, an $8.0 million decrease in interest expense on advances from FHLB, a $4.8 million increase in interest income in deposits in financial institutions and fed funds sold and a $1.4 million increase in interest income on debt securities. Net interest margin decreased 56 bps to 3.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 from 3.87% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in funding costs on deposits during the three months ended December 31, 2023, partially offset by an increase in loan yields and debt securities.

Noninterest (Loss) Income

Noninterest (loss) income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was a loss of $17.8 million, a decrease of $27.5 million, or 283.9%, compared to noninterest income of $9.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a $29.3 million decrease in equity method investment income related to a write down of our equity method investment in Thrive Mortgage, LLC (“Thrive”) related to Thrive’s entry into a definitive agreement in December 2023 to be acquired by Lower Holding Company. The decrease was partially offset by a $665 thousand increase in government guaranteed loan income, primarily driven by an increase in U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) loans sold through our wholly owned subsidiary North Avenue Capital, LLC (“NAC”).

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased $32.1 million, or 224.2%. The decrease was primarily due to a $24.0 million decrease in equity method investment income related to the write down of our equity method investment in Thrive. In addition, the decrease was partially due to $946 thousand increase in gain on sale of USDA loans through NAC, a $2.0 million decrease in customer swap income, a $1.3 million decrease in loan fees and a $1.0 million decrease in other income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $60.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $59.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $824 thousand, or 1.4%. The increase was primarily driven by a $1.4 million increase in other expenses and a $768 thousand FDIC special assessment expense recorded in the fourth quarter 2023, partially offset by a decrease of $408 thousand in marketing expenses and a decrease of $343 thousand in salaries and employee benefits.

Noninterest expense was $60.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $57.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $2.9 million, or 5.0%. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.2 million increase in professional and regulatory fees driven by FDIC insurance assessment expense, which includes the $768 thousand FDIC special assessment expense recorded in the fourth quarter 2023, and a $2.8 million increase in other expenses. The increase was partially offset by a $3.1 million decrease in salary and employee benefits.

Financial Condition

Total loans held for investment (“LHI”) was $9.2 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $30.9 million, compared to September 30, 2023, and an increase of $170.1 million, or 1.9%, compared to December 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $10.34 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $141.7 million, or 5.5% annualized, compared to September 30, 2023, and an increase of $1.21 billion, or 13.3%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase from September 30, 2023 was primarily the result of an increase of $412.3 million in interest-bearing transaction, money market and savings deposits accounts. The increase was partially offset by a decrease of $211.7 million in certificates and other time deposits and a decrease of $145.3 million of noninterest bearing deposits. The increase from December 31, 2022 was primarily the result of increases of $1.11 billion and $833.7 million in certificates and other time deposits and interest-bearing transaction, money market, and savings deposits, respectively. The increase was partially offset by a $422.6 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits and a $301.2 million decrease in correspondent money market accounts.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) increased to $95.8 million, or 0.77% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, compared to $79.9 million, or 0.65% of total assets, at September 30, 2023. The Company had net charge-offs of $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs compared to average loans outstanding were 25 bps for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 16 bps for year ended December 31, 2022.

ACL as a percentage of LHI was 1.14%, 1.14%, and 0.96% at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to a provision for credit losses of $8.6 million and $11.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The recorded provision for credit losses reported for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to an increase in general reserves as a result of changes in economic factors and individually analyzed loans receiving specific reserves. The Company recorded a benefit for unfunded commitments of $1.5 million, $909 thousand and $523 thousand during the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in the recorded benefit for unfunded commitments during the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, was attributable to a decrease in unfunded commitment balances partially offset by changes in economic factors.

Income Tax

Income tax expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $36.0 million, a decrease of $4.3 million, or 10.7%, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 25.0% and 21.6% for the twelve months December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The change in the effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was primarily due to a $4.2 million valuation allowance relating to our impairment on our investment in Thrive and its relative relation to less pre-tax income.

Dividend Information

On January 23, 2024, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 23, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, operating earnings, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which change over time and are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment of Veritex’s quarterly cash dividend; expected loss on Veritex’s current equity method investment in Thrive; the transaction between Thrive and Lower Holding Company, including the expected timing of the completion of such transaction, the ability of the parties thereto to complete such transaction, the ability of the parties thereto to obtain any required regulatory or other approvals, authorizations or consents in connection with such transaction, and diversion of management time on issues related to such transaction; the impact of certain changes in Veritex’s accounting policies, standards and interpretations; a continuation of recent turmoil in the banking industry, responsive measures to mitigate and manage it and related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs and Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “targets,” “outlooks,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to supplement, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex’s behalf may issue.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per-share data) Per Share Data (Common Stock): Basic EPS $ 0.06 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.71 $ 0.74 $ 2.00 $ 2.75 Diluted EPS 0.06 0.60 0.62 0.70 0.73 1.98 2.71 Book value per common share 28.18 27.46 27.48 27.54 26.83 28.18 26.83 Tangible book value per common share1 20.21 19.44 19.41 19.43 18.64 20.21 18.64 Dividends paid per common share outstanding2 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.80 0.80 Common Stock Data: Shares outstanding at period end 54,338 54,305 54,261 54,229 54,030 54,338 54,030 Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period 54,327 54,300 54,247 54,149 54,011 54,256 53,170 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period 54,691 54,597 54,486 54,606 54,780 54,596 53,952 Summary of Credit Ratios: ACL to total LHI 1.14 % 1.14 % 1.05 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 1.14 % 0.96 % NPAs to total assets 0.77 0.65 0.55 0.35 0.36 0.77 0.36 NPAs, excluding nonaccrual purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans, to total assets3 0.66 0.54 0.44 0.25 0.25 0.66 0.25 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding4 0.40 0.08 0.48 0.04 0.24 0.25 0.16 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets4 0.11 % 1.06 % 1.10 % 1.28 % 1.35 % 0.88 % 1.33 % Return on average equity4 0.92 8.58 8.96 10.55 11.03 7.21 10.28 Return on average tangible common equity1, 4 2.00 12.80 13.35 15.81 16.75 10.91 15.78 Efficiency ratio 77.49 54.49 49.94 48.42 47.63 55.82 48.64 Net interest margin 3.31 3.46 3.51 3.69 3.87 3.49 3.59 Selected Performance Metrics – Operating: Diluted operating EPS1 $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 0.64 $ 0.79 $ 0.74 $ 2.60 $ 2.74 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2 1.54 % 1.61 % 1.90 % 2.20 % 2.15 % 1.81 % 1.97 % Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans1, 4 1.97 2.05 2.43 2.83 2.78 2.32 2.60 Operating return on average assets1,4 1.02 1.06 1.13 1.43 1.36 1.16 1.35 Operating return on average tangible common equity1,3 12.37 12.80 13.70 17.68 16.95 14.09 15.94 Operating efficiency ratio1 55.50 54.49 48.90 45.70 47.11 50.94 48.16 Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios: Average stockholders’ equity to average total assets 12.27 % 12.30 % 12.23 % 12.09 % 12.20 % 12.22 % 12.96 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 9.18 8.86 8.76 8.66 8.60 9.18 8.60 Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 10.03 10.10 9.80 9.67 9.82 10.03 9.82 Common equity tier 1 capital 10.29 10.11 9.76 9.32 9.09 10.29 9.09 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.56 10.37 10.01 9.56 9.34 10.56 9.34 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.18 12.95 12.51 11.99 11.63 13.18 11.63

1Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2 Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.

3 Nonaccrual PCD loans consist of PCD loans that transitioned upon adoption of ASC 326 Financial Instruments-Credit Losses and were accounted for on a pooled basis that have subsequently been placed on nonaccrual status.

4Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(in thousands) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 629,063 $ 713,408 $ 663,921 $ 808,395 $ 436,077 Debt securities, net 1,257,042 1,060,629 1,144,020 1,150,959 1,282,460 Other investments 76,238 80,869 138,894 137,621 122,450 Loans held for sale (“LHFS”) 79,072 41,313 29,876 42,816 20,641 LHI, mortgage warehouse (“MW”) 377,796 390,767 436,255 437,501 446,227 LHI, excluding MW 9,206,544 9,237,447 9,257,183 9,237,159 9,036,424 Total loans 9,663,412 9,669,527 9,723,314 9,717,476 9,503,292 ACL (109,816 ) (109,831 ) (102,150 ) (98,694 ) (91,052 ) Bank-owned life insurance 84,833 84,867 84,375 84,962 84,496 Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net 105,727 106,118 105,986 107,540 108,824 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 41,753 44,294 48,293 51,086 53,213 Goodwill 404,452 404,452 404,452 404,452 404,452 Other assets 241,633 291,998 259,263 245,690 250,149 Total assets $ 12,394,337 $ 12,346,331 $ 12,470,368 $ 12,609,487 $ 12,154,361 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,218,036 $ 2,363,340 $ 2,234,109 $ 2,212,389 $ 2,640,617 Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits 4,348,385 3,936,070 3,590,253 3,492,011 3,514,729 Certificates and other time deposits 3,191,737 3,403,427 2,928,949 2,896,870 2,086,642 Correspondent money market deposits 580,037 493,681 480,598 433,468 881,246 Total deposits 10,338,195 10,196,518 9,233,909 9,034,738 9,123,234 Accounts payable and other liabilities 195,036 229,116 190,900 171,985 177,579 Advances from FHLB 100,000 200,000 1,325,000 1,680,000 1,175,000 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 229,783 229,531 229,279 229,027 228,775 Total liabilities 10,863,014 10,855,165 10,979,088 11,115,750 10,704,588 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 610 609 609 609 607 Additional paid-in capital 1,317,516 1,314,459 1,311,687 1,308,345 1,306,852 Retained earnings 444,242 451,513 429,753 406,873 379,299 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (63,463 ) (107,833 ) (83,187 ) (54,508 ) (69,403 ) Treasury stock (167,582 ) (167,582 ) (167,582 ) (167,582 ) (167,582 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,531,323 1,491,166 1,491,280 1,493,737 1,449,773 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,394,337 $ 12,346,331 $ 12,470,368 $ 12,609,487 $ 12,154,361

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 165,443 $ 167,368 $ 163,727 $ 151,707 $ 136,846 $ 648,245 $ 399,679 Debt securities 12,282 10,928 10,166 10,988 10,880 44,364 38,736 Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold 8,162 7,128 7,507 5,534 3,401 28,331 6,275 Equity securities and other investments 1,717 1,691 1,118 1,408 1,087 5,934 4,720 Total interest income 187,604 187,115 182,518 169,637 152,214 726,874 449,410 Interest expense: Transaction and savings deposits 46,225 39,936 32,957 29,857 24,043 148,975 42,785 Certificates and other time deposits 40,165 36,177 28,100 20,967 8,543 125,409 15,307 Advances from FHLB 2,581 8,523 17,562 12,358 10,577 41,024 15,501 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 3,100 3,118 3,068 3,066 2,954 12,352 11,160 Total interest expense 92,071 87,754 81,687 66,248 46,117 327,760 84,753 Net interest income 95,533 99,361 100,831 103,389 106,097 399,114 364,657 Provision for credit losses1 9,500 8,627 15,000 9,385 11,800 42,512 26,950 (Benefit) provision for unfunded commitments (1,500 ) (909 ) (1,129 ) 1,497 (523 ) (2,041 ) 820 Net interest income after provisions 87,533 91,643 86,960 92,507 94,820 358,643 336,887 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 4,800 5,159 5,272 5,017 5,173 20,248 20,139 Loan fees 1,200 1,564 1,520 2,064 2,477 6,348 10,442 Loss on sales of debt securities — — — (5,321 ) — (5,321 ) — Gain on sales of mortgage LHFS 10 21 40 6 4 77 550 U.S. Small Business Administration loan income 1,240 575 574 322 294 2,711 2,838 USDA loan income 3,138 1,197 3,570 9,366 7,514 17,271 11,222 Equity method investment (loss) income (29,417 ) (136 ) 485 (1,521 ) (5,416 ) (30,589 ) (5,141 ) Customer swap income 238 202 961 217 2,273 1,618 7,898 Other income 999 1,092 1,270 3,381 2,007 6,742 4,874 Total noninterest (loss) income (17,792 ) 9,674 13,692 13,531 14,326 19,105 52,822 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 30,606 30,949 28,650 31,865 33,690 122,070 117,841 Occupancy and equipment 4,670 4,881 4,827 4,973 5,116 19,351 18,744 Professional and regulatory fees 7,626 7,283 6,868 4,389 4,401 26,166 14,142 Data processing and software expense 4,569 4,541 4,709 4,720 4,197 18,539 14,013 Marketing 1,945 2,353 2,627 1,779 1,841 8,704 7,179 Amortization of intangibles 2,438 2,437 2,468 2,495 2,495 9,838 9,979 Telephone and communications 356 362 355 478 358 1,551 1,484 Merger and acquisition (“M&A”) expense — — — — — — 1,379 Other 8,028 6,608 6,693 5,916 5,261 27,245 18,314 Total noninterest expense 60,238 59,414 57,197 56,615 57,359 233,464 203,075 Income before income tax expense 9,503 41,903 43,455 49,423 51,787 144,284 186,634 Income tax expense 6,004 9,282 9,725 11,012 11,890 36,023 40,319 Net income $ 3,499 $ 32,621 $ 33,730 $ 38,411 $ 39,897 $ 108,261 $ 146,315 Net income available to common stockholders $ 3,499 $ 32,621 $ 33,730 $ 38,411 $ 39,897 $ 108,261 $ 146,315 Basic EPS $ 0.06 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.71 $ 0.74 $ 2.00 $ 2.75 Diluted EPS $ 0.06 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.70 $ 0.73 $ 1.98 $ 2.71 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 54,327 54,300 54,247 54,149 54,011 54,256 53,170 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 54,691 54,597 54,486 54,606 54,780 54,596 53,952

1 Includes provision for credit losses on available for sale (“AFS”) securities of $885 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1 $ 9,280,439 $ 161,021 6.88 % $ 9,267,366 $ 161,615 6.92 % $ 8,743,380 $ 131,823 5.98 % LHI, MW 301,345 4,422 5.82 357,639 5,753 6.38 383,080 5,024 5.20 Debt securities 1,188,776 12,282 4.10 1,121,716 10,928 3.87 1,286,342 10,880 3.36 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 587,929 8,162 5.51 520,785 7,128 5.43 353,737 3,401 3.81 Equity securities and other investments 82,271 1,717 8.28 135,714 1,691 4.94 119,054 1,087 3.62 Total interest-earning assets 11,440,760 187,604 6.51 11,403,220 187,115 6.51 10,885,593 152,215 5.55 ACL (111,937 ) (105,320 ) (85,275 ) Noninterest-earning assets 977,811 961,162 960,726 Total assets $ 12,306,634 $ 12,259,062 $ 11,761,044 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 4,547,911 46,225 4.03 % $ 4,168,876 $ 39,936 3.80 % $ 4,321,936 24,043 2.21 % Certificates and other time deposits 3,285,164 40,165 4.85 3,151,704 36,177 4.55 1,785,152 8,543 1.90 Advances from FHLB and Other 182,935 2,581 5.60 725,543 8,523 4.66 1,073,049 10,577 3.91 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 229,648 3,100 5.36 229,389 3,118 5.39 229,037 2,954 5.12 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,245,658 92,071 4.43 8,275,512 87,754 4.21 7,409,174 46,117 2.47 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,322,555 2,272,207 2,737,468 Other liabilities 228,135 203,173 179,584 Total liabilities 10,796,348 10,750,892 10,326,226 Stockholders’ equity 1,510,286 1,508,170 1,434,818 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,306,634 $ 12,259,062 $ 11,761,044 Net interest rate spread2 2.08 % 2.30 % 3.08 % Net interest income and margin3 $ 95,533 3.31 % $ 99,361 3.46 % $ 106,097 3.87 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $31,242, $28,284 and $15,296 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1 $ 9,244,070 $ 628,122 6.79 % $ 7,877,949 $ 383,008 4.86 % LHI, MW 347,596 20,123 5.79 433,062 16,671 3.85 Debt securities 1,173,880 44,364 3.78 1,277,643 38,736 3.03 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 542,959 28,331 5.22 405,471 6,275 1.55 Equity securities and other investments 120,135 5,934 4.94 169,875 4,720 2.78 Total interest-earning assets 11,428,640 726,874 6.36 10,164,000 449,410 4.42 ACL (103,179 ) (79,845 ) Noninterest-earning assets 957,286 905,103 Total assets $ 12,282,747 $ 10,989,258 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 4,197,517 148,975 3.55 $ 3,934,926 42,785 1.09 Certificates and other time deposits 2,977,178 125,409 4.21 1,601,687 15,307 0.96 Advances from FHLB and Other 873,617 41,024 4.70 896,687 15,501 1.73 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 229,268 12,352 5.39 230,984 11,160 4.83 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,277,580 327,760 3.96 6,664,284 84,753 1.27 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,309,983 2,782,077 Other liabilities 193,659 119,237 Total liabilities 10,781,222 9,565,598 Stockholders’ equity 1,501,525 1,423,660 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,282,747 $ 10,989,258 Net interest rate spread2 2.40 % 3.15 % Net interest income and margin3 $ 399,114 3.49 % $ 364,657 3.59 %

1Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $25,684 and $13,558 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Yield Trend

For the Quarter Ended Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans1 6.88 % 6.92 % 6.85 % 6.51 % 5.98 % LHI, MW 5.82 6.38 5.44 5.52 5.20 Debt securities 4.10 3.87 3.60 3.56 3.36 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 5.51 5.43 5.16 4.69 3.81 Equity securities and other investments 8.28 4.94 3.25 4.57 3.62 Total interest-earning assets 6.51 % 6.51 % 6.36 % 6.06 % 5.55 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits 4.03 % 3.80 % 3.37 % 2.92 % 2.21 % Certificates and other time deposits 4.85 4.55 3.92 3.28 1.90 Advances from FHLB and Other 5.60 4.66 4.78 4.46 3.91 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 5.36 5.39 5.37 5.38 5.12 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4.43 % 4.21 % 3.86 % 3.32 % 2.47 % Net interest rate spread2 2.08 % 2.30 % 2.50 % 2.74 % 3.08 % Net interest margin3 3.31 % 3.46 % 3.51 % 3.69 % 3.87 %



1 Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $31,242, $28,284, $23,374, $19,679 and $15,296 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Supplemental Yield Trend

For the Quarter Ended Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 4.38 % 4.12 % 3.61 % 3.06 % 2.12 % Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing 3.37 3.15 2.73 2.24 1.46

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition

Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 (In thousands, except percentages) LHI1 Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) $ 2,752,063 29.9 % $ 2,841,024 30.7 % $ 2,850,084 30.7 % $ 2,895,957 31.3 % $ 2,942,348 32.4 % Real Estate: Owner occupied commercial (“OOCRE”) 794,088 8.6 697,299 7.5 671,602 7.2 631,563 6.8 715,829 7.9 Non-owner occupied commercial (“NOOCRE”) 2,350,725 25.5 2,398,060 26.1 2,509,731 27.1 2,505,344 27.1 2,341,379 25.9 Construction and land 1,734,254 18.8 1,705,053 18.4 1,659,700 17.9 1,831,349 19.8 1,787,400 19.7 Farmland 31,114 0.3 59,684 0.6 51,663 0.6 51,680 0.6 43,500 0.5 1-4 family residential 937,119 10.2 933,225 10.1 923,442 10.0 896,252 9.7 894,456 9.9 Multi-family residential 605,817 6.6 603,395 6.5 592,473 6.4 432,209 4.6 322,679 3.6 Consumer 10,149 0.1 9,845 0.1 11,189 0.1 8,316 0.1 7,806 0.1 Total LHI $ 9,215,329 100 % $ 9,247,585 100 % $ 9,269,884 100 % $ 9,252,670 100 % $ 9,055,397 100 % MW 377,796 390,767 436,255 437,501 446,227 Total LHI1 $ 9,593,125 $ 9,638,352 $ 9,706,139 $ 9,690,171 $ 9,501,624 Total LHFS 79,072 41,313 29,876 42,816 20,641 Total Loans $ 9,672,197 $ 9,679,665 $ 9,736,015 $ 9,732,987 $ 9,522,265 Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 2,218,036 21.5 % $ 2,363,340 23.2 % $ 2,234,109 24.2 % $ 2,212,389 24.5 % $ 2,640,617 28.9 % Interest-bearing transaction 347,156 3.4 739,098 7.2 676,653 7.3 866,609 9.6 622,814 6.8 Money market 3,864,361 37.3 3,096,498 30.4 2,816,769 30.5 2,518,922 27.9 2,773,622 30.4 Savings 136,868 1.3 100,474 1.0 96,831 1.0 106,480 1.2 118,293 1.3 Certificates and other time deposits 3,191,737 30.9 3,403,427 33.4 2,928,949 31.7 2,896,870 32.0 2,086,642 22.9 Correspondent money market account 580,037 5.6 493,681 4.8 480,598 5.3 433,468 4.8 881,246 9.7 Total deposits $ 10,338,195 100 % $ 10,196,518 100 % $ 9,233,909 100 % $ 9,034,738 100 % $ 9,123,234 100 % Total loans to total deposits ratio 93.6 % 94.9 % 105.4 % 107.7 % 104.4 % LHI to Deposit Ratio, excluding MW 89.1 % 90.7 % 100.4 % 102.4 % 99.3 %

1 Total LHI does not include deferred costs of $8.8 million, $10.1 million, $12.7 million, $15.5 million and $19.0 million at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Asset Quality For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 (In thousands, except percentages) NPAs: Nonaccrual loans $ 79,133 $ 65,676 $ 54,055 $ 31,452 $ 30,364 $ 79,133 $ 30,364 Nonaccrual PCD loans1 13,715 13,718 13,721 12,784 13,178 13,715 13,178 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due2 2,975 474 528 296 125 2,975 125 Total nonperforming loans held for investment (“NPLs”) 95,823 79,868 68,304 44,532 43,667 95,823 43,667 Other real estate owned — — — — — — — Total NPAs $ 95,823 $ 79,868 $ 68,304 $ 44,532 $ 43,667 $ 95,823 $ 43,667 Charge-offs: 1-4 family residential $ (21 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (21 ) $ — Multifamily (192 ) — — — — (192 ) — OOCRE (364 ) (375 ) — (116 ) — (855 ) (2,646 ) NOOCRE (5,434 ) — (8,215 ) — (1,019 ) (13,649 ) (2,410 ) C&I (3,893 ) (1,929 ) (3,540 ) (1,051 ) (5,449 ) (10,413 ) (9,731 ) Consumer (33 ) (49 ) (92 ) (62 ) (41 ) (236 ) (1,285 ) Total charge-offs (9,937 ) (2,353 ) (11,847 ) (1,229 ) (6,509 ) (25,366 ) (16,072 ) Recoveries: 1-4 family residential 1 — 1 1 24 3 31 OOCRE — — — — 26 — 271 NOOCRE — 200 150 — 229 350 725 C&I 387 308 106 364 415 1,165 1,308 Consumer 34 14 46 6 30 100 85 Total recoveries 422 522 303 371 724 1,618 2,420 Net charge-offs $ (9,515 ) $ (1,831 ) $ (11,544 ) $ (858 ) $ (5,785 ) $ (23,748 ) $ (13,652 ) Provision for credit losses $ 9,500 $ 8,627 $ 15,000 $ 9,385 $ 11,800 $ 42,512 $ 26,950 ACL $ 109,816 $ 109,831 $ 102,150 $ 98,694 $ 91,052 $ 109,816 $ 91,052 Asset Quality Ratios: NPAs to total assets 0.77 % 0.65 % 0.55 % 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.77 % 0.36 % NPAs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total assets 0.66 0.54 0.44 0.25 0.25 0.66 0.25 NPLs to total LHI 1.00 0.83 0.70 0.46 0.46 1.00 0.46 NPLs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total LHI 0.86 0.69 0.56 0.33 0.32 0.86 0.32 ACL to total LHI 1.14 1.14 1.05 1.02 0.96 1.14 0.96 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding3 0.40 0.08 0.48 0.04 0.24 0.25 0.16

1 Nonaccrual PCD loans consist of PCD loans that transitioned upon adoption of ASC 326 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses and were accounted for on a pooled basis that have subsequently been placed on nonaccrual status.

2 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude PCD loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.

3Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

As of Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,531,323 $ 1,491,166 $ 1,491,280 $ 1,493,737 $ 1,449,773 Adjustments: Goodwill (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) Core deposit intangibles (28,495 ) (30,933 ) (33,371 ) (35,808 ) (38,247 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,098,376 $ 1,055,781 $ 1,053,457 $ 1,053,477 $ 1,007,074 Common shares outstanding 54,338 54,305 54,261 54,229 54,030 Book value per common share $ 28.18 $ 27.46 $ 27.48 $ 27.54 $ 26.83 Tangible book value per common share $ 20.21 $ 19.44 $ 19.41 $ 19.43 $ 18.64

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For tangible common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders’ equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

As of Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,531,323 $ 1,491,166 $ 1,491,280 $ 1,493,737 $ 1,449,773 Adjustments: Goodwill (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) Core deposit intangibles (28,495 ) (30,933 ) (33,371 ) (35,808 ) (38,247 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,098,376 $ 1,055,781 $ 1,053,457 $ 1,053,477 $ 1,007,074 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 12,394,337 $ 12,346,331 $ 12,470,368 $ 12,609,487 $ 12,154,361 Adjustments: Goodwill (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) Core deposit intangibles (28,495 ) (30,933 ) (33,371 ) (35,808 ) (38,247 ) Tangible Assets $ 11,961,390 $ 11,910,946 $ 12,032,545 $ 12,169,227 $ 11,711,662 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 9.18 % 8.86 % 8.76 % 8.66 % 8.60 %

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles (which we refer to as “return”) as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, less tax benefit at the statutory rate; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders’ equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net (loss) income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles Net (loss) income $ 3,499 $ 32,621 $ 33,730 $ 38,411 $ 39,897 $ 108,261 $ 146,315 Adjustments: Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,438 2,438 2,438 2,438 2,438 9,752 9,752 Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 512 512 512 512 512 2,048 2,048 Net (loss) income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles $ 5,425 $ 34,547 $ 35,656 $ 40,337 $ 41,823 $ 115,965 $ 154,019 Average Tangible Common Equity Total average stockholders’ equity $ 1,510,286 $ 1,508,170 $ 1,510,625 $ 1,476,576 $ 1,434,818 $ 1,501,525 $ 1,423,660 Adjustments: Average goodwill (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,344 ) Average core deposit intangibles (30,093 ) (32,540 ) (34,969 ) (37,361 ) (39,792 ) (33,718 ) (43,451 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,075,741 $ 1,071,178 $ 1,071,204 $ 1,034,763 $ 990,574 $ 1,063,355 $ 975,865 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized) 2.00 % 12.80 % 13.35 % 15.81 % 16.75 % 10.91 % 15.78 %

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Loans, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and the performance metrics calculated using these metrics, listed below, are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. We calculate (a) operating earnings as net income plus equity method investment write-down, plus FDIC special assessment, plus severance payments, plus loss on sale of debt securities AFS, net, plus M&A expenses less tax impact of adjustments, plus nonrecurring tax adjustments. We calculate (b) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (c) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus benefit (provision) for credit losses and unfunded commitments. We calculate (d) pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets as pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (e) operating return on average assets as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (f) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a), adjusted for the amortization of intangibles and tax benefit at the statutory rate, divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization). We calculate (g) operating efficiency ratio as noninterest expense plus adjustments to operating noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus adjustments to operating noninterest income, plus net interest income

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating net income and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Operating Earnings Net income $ 3,499 $ 32,621 $ 33,730 $ 38,411 $ 39,897 $ 108,261 $ 146,315 Plus: Equity method investment write-down 29,417 — — — — 29,417 — Plus: FDIC special assessment 768 — — — — 768 — Plus: Severance payments1 — — 1,194 756 630 1,950 630 Plus: Loss on sale of debt securities AFS, net — — — 5,321 — 5,321 — Plus: M&A expenses — — — — — — 1,379 Operating pre-tax income 33,684 32,621 34,924 44,488 40,527 145,717 148,324 Less: Tax impact of adjustments 2,059 — 251 1,293 132 3,603 435 Operating earnings $ 31,625 $ 32,621 $ 34,673 $ 43,195 $ 40,395 $ 142,114 $ 147,889 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 54,691 54,597 54,486 54,606 54,780 54,596 53,952 Diluted EPS $ 0.06 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.70 $ 0.73 $ 1.98 $ 2.71 Diluted operating EPS $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 0.64 $ 0.79 $ 0.74 $ 2.60 $ 2.74

1 Severance payments relate to restructurings made during the periods disclosed.

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings Net Income $ 3,499 $ 32,621 $ 33,730 $ 38,411 $ 39,897 $ 108,261 $ 146,315 Plus: Provision for income taxes 6,004 9,282 9,725 11,012 11,890 36,023 40,319 Plus: Provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments 8,000 7,718 13,871 10,882 11,277 40,471 27,770 Plus: Severance payments — — 1,194 756 630 1,950 630 Plus: Loss on sale of debt securities AFS, net — — — 5,321 — 5,321 — Plus: Equity method investment write-down 29,417 — — — — 29,417 — Plus: FDIC special assessment 768 — — — — 768 — Plus: M&A expenses — — — — — — 1,379 Net pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings $ 47,688 $ 49,621 $ 58,520 $ 66,382 $ 63,694 $ 222,211 $ 216,413 Average total assets $ 12,306,634 $ 12,259,062 $ 12,350,223 $ 12,214,313 $ 11,761,044 $ 12,282,747 $ 10,989,258 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1 1.54 % 1.61 % 1.90 % 2.20 % 2.15 % 1.81 % 1.97 % Average Total Assets $ 12,306,634 $ 12,259,062 $ 12,350,223 $ 12,214,313 $ 11,761,044 $ 12,282,747 $ 10,989,258 Return on average assets1 0.11 % 1.06 % 1.10 % 1.28 % 1.35 % 0.88 % 1.33 % Operating return on average assets1 1.02 1.06 1.13 1.43 1.36 1.16 1.35 Average loans $ 9,581,784 $ 9,625,005 $ 9,657,313 $ 9,501,309 $ 9,103,552 $ 9,591,666 $ 8,311,011 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans1 1.97 % 2.05 % 2.43 % 2.83 % 2.78 % 2.32 % 2.60 % Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles Operating earnings $ 31,625 $ 32,621 $ 34,673 $ 43,195 $ 40,395 $ 142,114 $ 147,889 Adjustments: Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,438 2,438 2,438 2,438 2,438 9,752 9,752 Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 512 512 512 512 512 2,048 2,048 Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles $ 33,551 $ 34,547 $ 36,599 $ 45,121 $ 42,321 $ 149,818 $ 155,593 Average Tangible Common Equity Total average stockholders’ equity $ 1,510,286 $ 1,508,170 $ 1,510,625 $ 1,476,576 $ 1,434,818 $ 1,501,525 $ 1,423,660 Adjustments: Less: Average goodwill (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,452 ) (404,344 ) Less: Average core deposit intangibles (30,093 ) (32,540 ) (34,969 ) (37,361 ) (39,792 ) (33,718 ) (43,451 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,075,741 $ 1,071,178 $ 1,071,204 $ 1,034,763 $ 990,574 $ 1,063,355 $ 975,865 Operating return on average tangible common equity1 12.37 % 12.80 % 13.70 % 17.68 % 16.95 % 14.09 % 15.94 % Efficiency ratio 77.49 % 54.49 % 49.94 % 48.42 % 47.63 % 55.82 % 48.64 % Net interest income $ 95,533 $ 99,361 $ 100,831 $ 103,389 $ 106,097 $ 399,114 $ 364,657 Noninterest (loss) income (17,792 ) 9,674 13,692 13,531 14,326 19,105 52,822 Plus: Loss on sale of debt securities AFS, net — — — 5,321 — 5,321 — Plus: Equity method investment write-down 29,417 — — — — 29,417 — Operating noninterest income 11,625 9,674 13,692 18,852 14,326 53,843 52,822 Noninterest expense 60,238 59,414 57,197 56,615 57,359 233,464 203,075 Less: FDIC special assessment 768 — — — — 768 — Less: Severance payments — — 1,194 756 630 1,950 630 Less: M&A expenses — — — — — — 1,379 Operating noninterest expense $ 59,470 $ 59,414 $ 56,003 $ 55,859 $ 56,729 $ 230,746 $ 201,066 Operating efficiency ratio 55.50 % 54.49 % 48.90 % 45.70 % 47.11 % 50.94 % 48.21 %

1 Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.