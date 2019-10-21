Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Operating Results

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company reported net income of $27.4 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), compared to $26.9 million, or $0.49 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $8.9 million, or $0.36 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Operating net income totaled $28.6 million, or $0.53 diluted operating EPS1, compared to $32.2 million, or $0.59 diluted operating EPS1, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $10.4 million, or $0.42 diluted operating EPS1, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

C. Malcolm Holland, III, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said: “I am excited about the 3rd quarter and year-to-date financial results of Veritex. The quarterly earnings power of the Company has been consistent throughout the year. These results have been accomplished while integrating and converting Green Bank and now much of the execution risk is behind us. We are focused on rebuilding our growth momentum, maintaining our asset quality and returning our excess capital to our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:

• Diluted EPS was $0.51 and diluted operating EPS1 was $0.53 for the third quarter of 2019, resulting in a 26.2% increase in diluted operating EPS compared to the third quarter of 2018;

• Book value per common share was $23.02 and tangible book value per common share1 was $14.61 for the third quarter of 2019, reflecting operating net income, merger expenses, dividends and share repurchase activity;

• Return on average assets was 1.36%, operating return on average assets1 was 1.42% and pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1 was 2.26% for the third quarter of 2019;

• Efficiency ratio was 43.67% and operating efficiency ratio1 was 42.36% for the third quarter of 2019, reflecting three consecutive quarters of operating efficiency ratio1 below 44%;

• Increased and extended previously announced stock buyback program. In the third quarter of 2019, Veritex repurchased 1,177,241 shares of its outstanding common stock under its stock buyback program for an aggregate of $29.0 million resulting in an aggregate of 2,349,103 shares as of September 30, 2019;

• Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 payable on November 21, 2019; and

• Received American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For” for the sixth consecutive year.

Summary of Financial Data

QTD YTD Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q3 2018 (Dollars in thousands) GAAP Net income $ 27,405 $ 26,876 $ 61,688 $ 29,516 Diluted EPS 0.51 0.49 1.13 1.20 Return on average assets2 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.04 % 1.28 % Efficiency ratio 43.67 51.49 59.42 55.15 Book value per common share $ 23.02 $ 22.55 $ 23.02 $ 21.38 Non-GAAP1 Operating net income $ 28,629 $ 32,234 $ 93,542 $ 33,794 Diluted operating EPS 0.53 0.59 1.71 1.37 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets 2.26 % 2.22 % 2.30 % 2.05 % Operating return on average assets2 1.42 1.63 1.58 1.46 Operating efficiency ratio 42.36 43.66 43.19 49.45 Return on average tangible common equity2 15.15 15.26 11.93 12.36 Operating return on average tangible common equity2 15.78 18.09 17.57 14.09 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.61 $ 14.27 $ 14.61 $ 14.27

1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2 Annualized ratio.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net interest income before provision for loan losses was $70.9 million and net interest margin was 3.90% compared to $71.4 million and 4.00%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The $568 thousand decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.0 million decrease in interest income on loans and a $894 thousand increase in interest expense on advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”), and was partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in interest expense on transaction and savings deposits. Net interest margin decreased 10 basis points from the three months ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to a decrease in yields earned on loan balances and an increase in the average rates paid on certificate and other time deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits during the three months ended September 30, 2019. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits was unchanged at 1.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

Net interest income before provision for loan losses increased by $41.6 million from $29.3 million to $70.9 million and net interest margin decreased by 9 basis points from 3.99% to 3.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income before provision for loan losses was primarily driven by higher loan balances and interest income resulting from loans acquired from Green Bancorp, Inc. (“Green”) and organic loan growth during the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, average loan balance increased by $3.3 billion compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018, which contributed to a $57.7 million increase in interest income. This was partially offset by an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which resulted in a $12.9 million increase in interest on deposit accounts. Net interest margin decreased 9 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2018 primarily due to an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from 1.59% for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $8.4 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 39.7%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $594 thousand increase in derivative income and a $245 thousand increase in service charges and fees on deposit accounts earned during the three months ended September 30, 2019. Further, the increase was due to a $642 thousand loss on sales of investment securities as a result of the Company’s repositioning strategy and a $434 thousand decrease in the value of investments in community development-oriented private equity funds used for Community Reinvestment Act purposes recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2019 with no corresponding loss or decrease in value for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018, noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 grew by $6.0 million, or 250.1%. The increase was primarily due to a $2.9 million increase in service charges and fees on acquired deposit accounts resulting from our acquisition of Green deposit accounts and the associated income from these accounts, a $1.8 million increase in loan fees, a $723 thousand increase in the gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans and a $578 thousand increase in derivative income earned during the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $34.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $39.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $5.3 million, or 13.2%. The decrease was primarily driven by a $4.8 million decrease in merger and acquisition expenses related to our acquisition of Green, which were recorded in the second quarter of 2019. Merger and acquisition expenses recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2019 were primarily related to continued data processing expenses as a result of our system conversion, which was completed in the second quarter of 2019, conversion of our mobile banking platform and severance payments following our acquisition of Green.

Compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018, noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased by $16.4 million, or 89.8%. The increase was primarily driven by a $10.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits due to the addition of new Green employees, and a $1.9 million, $1.6 million, $1.2 million and $857 thousand increase in amortization of intangibles, data processing and software expenses, occupancy and equipment expenses and professional fees, respectively, related to our acquisition of Green.

Financial Condition

Total loans were $5.9 billion at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $41.1 million, or 0.7%, compared to June 30, 2019 due to normal loan activity and paydowns.

Total deposits were $5.9 billion at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $287.2 million, or 4.7%, compared to June 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily the result of a decrease of $165.8 million in certificates and other time deposits, and decreases of $117.9 million and $3.5 million in interest-bearing accounts and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, respectively, due to normal course of business.

Asset Quality

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans held for investment, including mortgage warehouse, was 0.45%, 0.42% and 0.73% of total loans at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans for each of the three quarters was determined by evaluating the qualitative factors around the nature, volume and mix of the loan portfolio. The increase in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans held for investment from June 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to the general provision required from an increase of loans acquired from Green that were re-underwritten in the third quarter of 2019. Once an acquired loan undergoes new underwriting and meets the criteria for a new loan, any remaining fair value adjustments become interest income and the loan becomes fully subject to our allowance for loan loss methodology. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans held for investment from September 30, 2018 was attributable to our acquisition of Green, as acquired loans are recorded at fair value. Our allowance for loan losses and remaining purchase discount on acquired loans as a percentage of loans held for investment, including mortgage warehouse, was 1.44%, 1.77% and 1.28% of total loans at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

We recorded a provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $9.7 million compared to $3.3 million and $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in the recorded provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to a $6.1 million charge-off related to a commercial loan relationship acquired from Sovereign Bancshares, Inc. in 2017. The acquired commercial loan relationship consists of a $7.8 million loan to an independent oil and gas exploration company that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018 and recently entered into a sales process pursuant to Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code. Additionally, the increase in the recorded provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was caused by a $937 thousand increase in specific reserves on certain non-performing loans and an increase in acquired loans that were re-underwritten (as discussed above) during the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Nonperforming assets totaled $17.0 million, or 0.21%, of total assets at September 30, 2019 compared to $43.3 million, or 0.54%, of total assets at June 30, 2019 and $26.1 million, or 0.80%, of total assets at September 30, 2018. The decrease of $26.3 million compared to June 30, 2019 was driven by a $11.9 million and $11.7 million decrease in originated accruing loans 90 days or more past due and acquired accruing loans 90 days or more past due, respectively, as well as $5.9 million decrease in acquired nonaccrual loans primarily driven by the $6.1 million charge-off discussed above. This decrease was partially offset by a $2.9 million increase in other real estate owned. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, no purchased credit impaired loans were on non-accrual status.

Dividend Information

On October 21, 2019, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after November 21, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value, tangible book value per common share, operating net income, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Business Combinations Measurement Period

The measurement period for the Company to determine the fair values of acquired identifiable assets and assumed liabilities for Green will end at the earlier of (i) twelve months from the date of the acquisition or (ii) as soon as the Company receives the information it was seeking about facts and circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date or learns that more information is not obtainable. Provisional estimates have been recorded for the Green acquisition as independent valuations have not been finalized. The Company does not expect any significant differences from estimated values upon completion of the valuations.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the impact Veritex expects its acquisition of Green to have on its operations, financial condition and financial results and Veritex’s expectations about its ability to successfully integrate the combined businesses of Veritex and Green and the amount of cost savings and overall operational efficiencies Veritex expects to realize as a result of the acquisition of Green. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release also include statements about the expected payment date of Veritex’s quarterly cash dividend, Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the businesses of Veritex and Green will not be integrated successfully, that the cost savings and any synergies from the acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers or other parties with whom Veritex has (or Green had) business relationships, diversion of management time on integration-related issues, the reaction to the acquisition by Veritex’s and Green’s customers, employees and counterparties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Veritex. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex’s behalf may issue.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 (Dollars and shares in thousands) Per Share Data (Common Stock): Basic EPS $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 0.14 $ 0.41 $ 0.37 $ 1.15 $ 1.22 Diluted EPS 0.51 0.49 0.13 0.40 0.36 1.13 1.20 Book value per common share 23.02 22.55 21.88 21.88 21.38 23.02 21.38 Tangible book value per common share1 14.61 14.27 13.76 14.74 14.21 14.61 14.21 Common Stock Data: Shares outstanding at period end 52,373 53,457 54,236 24,254 24,192 52,373 24,192 Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period 52,915 53,969 54,293 24,224 24,176 53,721 24,151 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period 53,873 54,929 55,439 24,532 24,613 54,633 24,587 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets2 1.36 % 1.36 % 0.38 % 1.20 % 1.10 % 1.04 % 1.28 % Return on average equity2 8.98 8.98 2.52 7.44 6.88 6.88 7.83 Return on average tangible common equity1, 2 15.15 15.26 5.09 11.52 10.79 11.93 12.36 Efficiency ratio 43.67 51.49 82.30 54.27 57.58 59.42 55.15 Selected Performance Metrics – Operating: Diluted operating EPS1 0.53 0.59 0.59 0.47 0.42 1.71 1.37 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2 2.26 2.22 2.40 1.95 1.98 2.30 2.05 Operating return on average assets1, 2 1.42 % 1.63 % 1.69 % 1.40 % 1.28 % 1.58 % 1.46 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1, 2 15.78 18.09 18.81 13.37 12.49 17.57 14.09 Operating efficiency ratio1 42.36 43.66 43.54 50.65 49.09 43.19 49.45 Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios: Average stockholders’ equity to average total assets 15.11 % 15.13 % 15.18 % 16.14 % 15.92 % 15.13 % 16.29 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 10.33 10.47 10.57 12.04 11.74 10.35 11.74 Common equity tier 1 capital 10.82 11.32 11.07 11.80 12.02 10.83 12.02 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.26 11.77 11.50 12.18 12.43 11.28 12.43 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.26 12.80 12.45 12.98 13.22 12.28 13.22 Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 10.17 10.08 10.02 11.78 11.08 10.17 11.08 Veritex Bank Capital Ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 10.64 % 10.80 % 10.65 % 10.87 % 10.53 % 10.65 % 10.53 % Common equity tier 1 capital 11.61 % 12.16 % 11.61 % 11.01 % 11.13 % 11.63 % 11.13 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.61 % 12.16 % 11.61 % 11.01 % 11.13 % 11.63 % 11.13 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.00 % 12.54 % 11.93 % 11.64 % 11.75 % 12.02 % 11.75 %

1Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2Annualized ratio.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,592 $ 265,822 $ 339,473 $ 84,449 $ 261,790 Securities 1,023,393 1,020,279 950,671 262,695 256,237 Other investments 89,795 81,088 75,920 23,174 27,769 Loans held for sale 10,715 7,524 8,002 1,258 1,425 Loans held for investment, mortgage warehouse 233,577 200,017 114,158 — — Loans held for investment 5,654,027 5,731,833 5,663,721 2,555,494 2,444,499 Total loans 5,898,319 5,939,374 5,785,881 2,556,752 2,445,924 Allowance for loan losses (26,243 ) (24,712 ) (21,603 ) (19,255 ) (17,909 ) Bank-owned life insurance 80,411 79,899 79,397 22,064 21,915 Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net 118,449 115,373 119,354 78,409 77,346 Other real estate owned 4,625 1,748 151 — — Intangible assets, net 75,363 78,347 81,245 15,896 16,603 Goodwill 370,463 370,221 368,268 161,447 161,447 Other assets 75,716 82,667 69,474 22,919 24,724 Branch assets held for sale — — 83,516 — — Total assets $ 7,962,883 $ 8,010,106 $ 7,931,747 $ 3,208,550 $ 3,275,846 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,473,126 $ 1,476,668 $ 1,439,630 $ 626,283 $ 661,754 Interest-bearing 2,528,293 2,646,154 2,617,117 1,313,161 1,346,264 Certificates and other time deposits 1,876,427 2,042,266 2,240,968 682,984 648,236 Total deposits 5,877,846 6,165,088 6,297,715 2,622,428 2,656,254 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 45,475 44,414 42,621 5,413 6,875 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 6,054 7,069 6,846 5,361 5,759 Advances from FHLB 752,907 512,945 252,982 28,019 73,055 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 72,284 72,486 72,719 16,691 16,691 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,787 2,811 2,778 — — Branch liabilities held for sale — — 62,381 — — Total liabilities 6,757,353 6,804,813 6,738,042 2,677,912 2,758,634 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 524 535 546 243 242 Additional paid-in capital 1,114,659 1,112,238 1,109,386 449,427 448,117 Retained earnings 125,344 104,652 84,559 83,968 74,143 Unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares — — — — (106 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 23,837 17,741 7,016 (2,930 ) (5,114 ) Treasury stock (58,834 ) (29,873 ) (7,802 ) (70 ) (70 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,205,530 1,205,293 1,193,705 530,638 517,212 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,962,883 $ 8,010,106 $ 7,931,747 $ 3,208,550 $ 3,275,846

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months

Ended Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 85,811 $ 86,786 $ 85,747 $ 35,028 $ 35,074 $ 258,344 $ 99,432 Securities 7,687 7,397 7,232 1,908 1,722 22,316 4,697 Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold 1,329 1,372 1,554 833 1,016 4,255 2,316 Other investments 816 622 691 413 108 2,129 442 Total interest income 95,643 96,177 95,224 38,182 37,920 287,044 106,887 Interest expense: Transaction and savings deposits 10,381 11,405 10,366 5,412 4,694 32,152 12,187 Certificates and other time deposits 10,283 10,145 8,792 3,394 3,068 29,220 6,320 Advances from FHLB 3,081 2,187 2,055 377 630 7,323 1,324 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 1,024 998 1,094 304 250 3,116 727 Total interest expense 24,769 24,735 22,307 9,487 8,642 71,811 20,558 Net interest income 70,874 71,442 72,917 28,695 29,278 215,233 86,329 Provision for loan losses 9,674 3,335 5,012 1,364 3,057 18,021 5,239 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 61,200 68,107 67,905 27,331 26,221 197,212 81,090 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 3,667 3,422 3,517 832 809 10,606 2,588 Loan fees 2,252 1,932 1,677 387 410 5,861 945 Loss on sales of investment securities — (642 ) (772 ) (42 ) (34 ) (1,414 ) (22 ) Gain on sales of loans 853 1,104 2,370 1,789 270 4,327 1,267 Rental income 369 373 368 310 414 1,110 1,343 Other 1,289 (155 ) 1,324 343 539 2,458 1,335 Total noninterest income 8,430 6,034 8,484 3,619 2,408 22,948 7,456 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 17,530 17,459 18,885 8,278 7,394 53,874 22,981 Occupancy and equipment 4,044 4,014 4,129 2,412 2,890 12,187 8,267 Professional and regulatory fees 2,750 2,814 3,418 1,889 1,893 8,982 5,525 Data processing and software expense 2,252 2,309 1,924 888 697 6,485 2,214 Marketing 708 961 619 570 306 2,288 1,213 Amortization of intangibles 2,712 2,719 2,760 835 798 8,191 2,632 Telephone and communications 361 625 395 223 236 1,381 1,076 Merger and acquisition expense 1,035 5,790 31,217 1,150 2,692 38,042 4,070 Other 3,238 3,205 3,646 1,293 1,340 10,089 3,743 Total noninterest expense 34,630 39,896 66,993 17,538 18,246 141,519 51,721 Net income from operations 35,000 34,245 9,396 13,412 10,383 78,641 36,825 Income tax expense 7,595 7,369 1,989 3,587 1,448 16,953 7,309 Net income $ 27,405 $ 26,876 $ 7,407 $ 9,825 $ 8,935 $ 61,688 $ 29,516 Basic EPS $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 0.14 $ 0.41 $ 0.37 $ 1.15 $ 1.22 Diluted EPS $ 0.51 $ 0.49 $ 0.13 $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 1.13 $ 1.20 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 52,915 53,969 54,293 24,224 24,176 53,721 24,151 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 53,873 54,929 55,439 24,532 24,613 54,633 24,587

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1 $ 5,702,696 $ 84,022 5.85 % $ 5,762,257 $ 85,030 5.92 % $ 2,432,095 $ 35,074 5.72 % Loans held for investment, mortgage warehouse 182,793 1,789 3.88 154,586 1,756 4.56 — — — Securities 1,022,289 7,687 2.98 956,160 7,397 3.10 254,242 1,722 2.69 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 234,087 1,329 2.25 228,461 1,372 2.41 203,750 1,016 1.98 Other investments2 71,901 816 4.50 59,508 622 4.19 20,044 108 2.14 Total interest-earning assets 7,213,766 95,643 5.26 7,160,972 96,177 5.39 2,910,131 37,920 5.17 Allowance for loan losses (22,539 ) (23,891 ) (16,160 ) Noninterest-earning assets 818,150 800,238 331,826 Total assets $ 8,009,377 $ 7,937,319 $ 3,225,797 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 2,621,701 $ 10,381 1.57 % $ 2,713,735 $ 11,405 1.69 % $ 1,278,797 $ 4,694 1.46 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,953,084 10,283 2.09 2,107,567 10,145 1.93 655,035 3,068 1.86 Advances from FHLB 632,754 3,081 1.93 334,926 2,187 2.62 120,114 630 2.08 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 74,869 1,024 5.43 75,252 998 5.32 16,690 250 5.94 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,282,408 24,769 1.86 5,231,480 24,735 1.90 2,070,636 8,642 1.66 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,467,127 1,456,538 635,952 Other liabilities 49,695 48,669 11,750 Total liabilities 6,799,230 6,736,687 2,718,338 Stockholders’ equity 1,210,147 1,200,632 514,876 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,009,377 $ 7,937,319 $ 3,233,214 Net interest rate spread3 3.40 % 3.49 % 3.51 % Net interest income $ 70,874 $ 71,442 $ 29,278 Net interest margin4 3.90 % 4.00 % 3.99 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $8,525, $8,140 and $1,091 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively, and average balances of loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse.

2 The Company historically reported dividend income in other noninterest income and has re-classed $102 of dividend income into other investments as of September 30, 2018 in order to align with industry peers for comparability purposes.

3 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1 $ 5,731,902 $ 253,247 5.91 % $ 2,342,797 $ 99,432 5.67 % Loans held for investment, mortgage warehouse 152,617 5,097 4.47 — — — Securities 968,616 22,316 3.08 241,764 4,697 2.60 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 242,119 4,255 2.40 168,329 2,316 1.84 Other investments2 56,438 2,129 5.04 16,390 442 3.61 Total interest-earning assets 7,151,692 287,044 5.37 2,769,280 106,887 5.16 Allowance for loan losses (22,173 ) (14,309 ) Noninterest-earning assets 799,509 340,136 Total assets $ 7,929,028 $ 3,095,107 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 2,657,195 $ 32,152 1.62 % $ 1,256,726 $ 12,187 1.30 % Certificates and other time deposits 2,067,032 29,220 1.89 591,953 6,320 1.43 Advances from FHLB 427,306 7,323 2.29 99,138 1,324 1.79 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 75,298 3,116 5.53 16,768 727 5.80 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,226,831 71,811 1.84 1,964,585 20,558 1.40 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,459,904 614,107 Other liabilities 42,853 12,310 Total liabilities 6,729,588 2,591,002 Stockholders’ equity 1,199,440 504,105 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,929,028 $ 3,095,107 Net interest rate spread3 3.53 % 3.76 % Net interest income $ 215,233 $ 86,329 Net interest margin4 4.02 % 4.17 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $8,127 and $1,258 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively, and average balances of loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse.

2 The Company historically reported dividend income in other noninterest income and has re-classed $427 of dividend income into other investments as of September 30, 2018 in order to align with industry peers for comparability purposes.

3 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

Yield Trend

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans1 5.85 % 5.92 % 5.96 % 5.55 % 5.72 % Loans held for investment, mortgage warehouse 3.88 4.56 5.26 — — Securities 2.98 3.10 3.17 2.88 2.69 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 2.25 2.41 2.39 2.41 1.98 Other investments 4.50 4.19 4.92 6.36 2.14 Total interest-earning assets 5.26 % 5.39 % 5.44 % 5.17 % 5.17 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits 1.57 % 1.69 % 1.64 % 1.60 % 1.46 % Certificates and other time deposits 2.09 1.93 1.59 2.05 1.86 Advances from FHLB 1.93 2.62 2.68 2.85 2.08 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 5.43 5.32 5.85 7.23 5.94 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.86 % 1.90 % 1.74 % 1.82 % 1.66 % Net interest rate spread2 3.40 % 3.49 % 3.70 % 3.35 % 3.51 % Net interest margin3 3.90 % 4.00 % 4.17 % 3.89 % 3.99 %

1Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $8,525, $8,140, $7,709, $1,019 and $1,091 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively, and average balances of loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Supplemental Yield Trend

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.79 % 1.79 % 1.62 % 1.75 % 1.59 % Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing 1.36 1.38 1.25 1.32 1.20

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

Loans Held for Investment (“LHI”) and Deposit Portfolio Composition

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

(Dollars in thousands) Loans Held for Investment2 Originated Loans Commercial $ 1,027,433 33.4 % $ 878,970 32.2 % $ 836,792 33.3 % $ 697,906 33.0 % $ 646,978 33.3 % Real Estate: Owner occupied commercial 253,043 8.2 229,243 8.4 215,088 8.6 188,847 8.9 179,422 9.2 Commercial 877,669 28.5 800,506 29.3 752,628 30.0 636,200 30.0 592,959 30.5 Construction and land 490,389 15.9 405,323 14.8 364,812 14.5 303,315 14.3 254,258 13.1 Farmland 7,986 0.3 15,944 0.6 8,247 0.3 7,898 0.4 8,181 0.5 1-4 family residential 315,839 10.3 290,808 10.7 274,880 10.9 235,092 11.0 210,702 10.9 Multi-family residential 95,258 3.1 101,973 3.7 48,777 1.9 47,371 2.2 46,240 2.3 Consumer 8,471 0.2 7,714 0.3 8,587 0.3 4,304 0.2 3,123 0.2 Total originated LHI $ 3,076,088 100 % $ 2,730,481 100 % $ 2,509,811 100 % $ 2,120,933 100 % $ 1,941,863 100 % Acquired Loans Commercial $ 683,823 26.5 % $ 909,074 30.3 % $ 975,878 30.9 % $ 62,866 14.4 % $ 76,162 15.3 % Real Estate: Owner occupied commercial 463,087 18.0 517,525 17.2 530,026 16.8 132,432 30.5 133,865 26.6 Commercial 832,841 32.3 927,019 30.9 948,815 30.1 145,553 33.5 162,842 32.4 Construction and land 133,233 5.2 138,527 4.6 149,897 4.8 21,548 5.0 39,885 7.9 Farmland — — 1,528 0.1 1,781 0.1 2,630 0.6 2,672 0.5 1-4 family residential 243,471 9.4 266,248 8.9 295,719 9.4 62,825 14.5 79,106 15.7 Multi-family residential 211,708 8.2 228,904 7.6 238,936 7.6 3,914 0.9 4,077 0.8 Consumer 9,642 0.4 12,848 0.4 13,180 0.4 2,808 0.6 4,043 0.8 Total acquired LHI $ 2,577,805 100 % $ 3,001,673 100 % $ 3,154,232 100 % $ 434,576 100 % $ 502,652 100 % Mortgage warehouse 233,577 200,017 114,157 — — Total LHI1 $ 5,887,470 $ 5,932,171 $ 5,778,200 $ 2,555,509 $ 2,444,515 Deposits2 Noninterest-bearing $ 1,473,126 25.1 % $ 1,476,668 24.0 % $ 1,439,630 22.9 % $ 626,283 23.8 % $ 661,754 24.9 % Interest-bearing transaction 373,997 6.4 373,982 6.1 334,868 5.3 146,969 5.6 144,328 5.4 Money market 2,066,315 35.2 2,178,274 35.3 2,169,049 34.4 1,133,045 43.2 1,168,262 44.0 Savings 87,981 1.5 93,898 1.5 113,200 1.8 33,147 1.3 33,674 1.3 Certificates and other time deposits 1,876,427 31.8 2,042,266 33.1 2,240,968 35.6 682,984 26.1 648,236 24.4 Total deposits $ 5,877,846 100 % $ 6,165,088 100 % $ 6,297,715 100 % $ 2,622,428 100 % $ 2,656,254 100 % Loan to Deposit Ratio 100.2 % 96.2 % 91.8 % 97.4 % 92.0 %

1 Total LHI does not include deferred (costs) fees of ($134 thousand) at September 30, 2019, $321 thousand at June 30, 2019, $321 thousand at March 31, 2019, $15 thousand at December 31, 2018 and $16 thousand at September 30, 2018.

2 LHI and deposit portfolio composition exclude assets and liabilities held for sale as of March 31, 2019.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

Asset Quality

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets (“NPAs”): Originated nonaccrual loans1 $ 5,081 $ 4,751 $ 5,739 $ 5,358 $ 2,307 $ 5,081 $ 2,307 Acquired nonaccrual loans1 5,091 10,982 12,944 19,387 19,515 5,091 19,515 Originated accruing loans 90 or more days past due2 815 12,738 2,329 — 4,302 815 4,302 Acquired accruing loans 90 or more days past due2 1,379 13,036 1,974 — — 1,379 — Total nonperforming loans held for investment (“NPLs”) 12,366 41,507 22,986 24,745 26,124 12,366 26,124 Other real estate owned 4,625 1,748 151 — — 4,625 — Total NPAs $ 16,991 $ 43,255 $ 23,137 $ 24,745 $ 26,124 $ 16,991 $ 26,124 Charge-offs: Residential $ — $ (157 ) $ — $ — $ — $ (157 ) $ — Commercial (8,101 ) (143 ) (2,654 ) (26 ) — (10,898 ) (149 ) Consumer (113 ) (30 ) (74 ) — — (217 ) (22 ) Total charge-offs (8,214 ) (330 ) (2,728 ) (26 ) — (11,272 ) (171 ) Recoveries: Residential — 54 8 — — 62 — Commercial 71 10 10 7 10 91 34 Consumer — 40 46 — — 86 — Total recoveries 71 104 64 7 10 239 34 Net charge-offs $ (8,143 ) $ (226 ) $ (2,664 ) $ (19 ) $ 10 $ (11,033 ) $ (137 ) Allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) at end of period $ 26,243 $ 24,712 $ 21,603 $ 19,255 $ 17,909 $ 26,243 $ 17,909 Remaining purchase discount (“PD”) on acquired loans3 $ 58,503 $ 80,365 $ 83,365 $ 12,098 $ 13,389 58,503 13,389 Asset Quality Ratios: NPAs to total assets 0.21 % 0.54 % 0.29 % 0.77 % 0.80 % 0.21 % 0.80 % NPLs to total LHI 0.21 0.70 0.40 0.97 1.07 0.21 1.07 ALLL to total LHI 0.45 0.42 0.37 0.75 0.73 0.45 0.73 ALLL and remaining PD on acquired loans to total LHI3 1.44 1.77 1.82 1.23 1.28 1.44 1.28 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.14 — 0.05 — — 0.19 0.01

1 The Company historically reported in the acquired nonaccrual loans line item in the table above only acquired purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans that were deemed to be on nonaccrual status subsequent to the respective acquisition date. The Company has reclassed $3,158, $5,040 and $2,485 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and $2,357 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 of acquired non-PCI loans deemed to be on nonaccrual status subsequent to acquisition date from the originated nonaccrual line item into the acquired nonaccrual loans line item. As a result, both acquired PCI loans and acquired non-PCI loans are reflected in the acquired nonaccrual loans line item in order to align with industry peers for comparability purposes.

2 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude PCI loans greater than 90 days past due.

3 Remaining PD on acquired loans includes non-accretable and accretable purchase discount on purchased performing and purchased credit impaired loans for each quarter presented in the table.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles as in effect from time to time in the United States (“GAAP”), in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and

investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

As of Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,205,530 $ 1,205,293 $ 1,193,705 $ 530,638 $ 517,212 Adjustments: Goodwill (370,463 ) (370,221 ) (368,268 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) Core deposit intangibles (70,014 ) (72,465 ) (74,916 ) (11,675 ) (12,107 ) Tangible common equity $ 765,053 $ 762,607 $ 750,521 $ 357,516 $ 343,658 Common shares outstanding 52,373 53,457 54,236 24,254 24,192 Book value per common share $ 23.02 $ 22.55 $ 21.88 $ 21.88 $ 21.38 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.61 $ 14.27 $ 13.76 $ 14.74 $ 14.21

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For tangible common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders’ equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

As of Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,205,530 $ 1,205,293 $ 1,193,705 $ 530,638 $ 517,212 Adjustments: Goodwill (370,463 ) (370,221 ) (368,268 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) Core deposit intangibles (70,014 ) (72,465 ) (74,916 ) (11,675 ) (12,107 ) Tangible common equity $ 765,053 $ 762,607 $ 750,521 $ 357,516 $ 343,658 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 7,962,883 $ 8,010,106 $ 7,931,747 $ 3,208,550 $ 3,275,846 Adjustments: Goodwill (370,463 ) (370,221 ) (368,268 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) Core deposit intangibles (70,014 ) (72,465 ) (74,916 ) (11,675 ) (12,107 ) Tangible Assets $ 7,522,406 $ 7,567,420 $ 7,488,563 $ 3,035,428 $ 3,102,292 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 10.17 % 10.08 % 10.02 % 11.78 % 11.08 %

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) return as net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, less tax benefit at the statutory rate; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders’ equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles Net income $ 27,405 $ 26,876 $ 7,407 $ 9,825 $ 8,935 $ 61,688 $ 29,516 Adjustments: Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,451 2,451 2,477 432 431 7,379 1,250 Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 515 515 520 91 91 1,550 263 Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of intangibles $ 29,341 $ 28,812 $ 9,364 $ 10,166 $ 9,275 $ 67,517 $ 30,503 Average Tangible Common Equity Total average stockholders’ equity $ 1,210,147 $ 1,200,632 $ 1,190,266 $ 523,590 $ 514,876 $ 1,199,440 $ 504,105 Adjustments: Average goodwill (370,224 ) (369,255 ) (366,795 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) (369,097 ) (160,725 ) Average core deposit intangibles (71,355 ) (73,875 ) (76,727 ) (11,932 ) (12,354 ) (73,965 ) (13,370 ) Average tangible common equity $ 768,568 $ 757,502 $ 746,744 $ 350,211 $ 341,075 $ 756,378 $ 330,010 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized) 15.15 % 15.26 % 5.09 % 11.52 % 10.79 % 11.93 % 12.36 %

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Operating Net Income, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Net Income, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. We calculate (a) operating net income as net income plus loss on sale of securities available for sale, net, plus loss (gain) on sale of disposed branch assets, plus lease exit costs, net, plus branch closure expenses, plus one-time issuance of shares to all employees, plus merger and acquisition expenses, less tax impact of adjustments, plus re-measurement of deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, plus other merger and acquisition discrete tax items. We calculate (b) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus provision for loan losses. We calculate (c) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (d) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization.) We calculate (e) operating efficiency ratio as non interest expense plus adjustments to operating non interest expense divided by (i) non interest income plus adjustments to operating non interest income plus (ii) net interest income.

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating net income and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Operating Net Income Net income $ 27,405 $ 26,876 $ 7,407 $ 9,825 $ 8,935 $ 61,688 $ 29,516 Plus: Loss on sale of securities available for sale, net — 642 772 42 — 1,414 — Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of disposed branch assets1 — 359 — — — 359 (388 ) Plus: Lease exit costs, net2 — — — — — — 1,071 Plus: Branch closure expenses — — — — — — 172 Plus: One-time issuance of shares to all employees — — — — — — 421 Plus: Merger and acquisition expenses 1,035 5,431 31,217 1,150 2,692 37,683 4,070 Operating pre-tax income 28,440 33,308 39,396 11,017 11,627 101,144 34,862 Less: Tax impact of adjustments3 217 1,351 6,717 (440 ) 538 8,285 1,073 Plus: Tax Act re-measurement — — — — (688 ) — 5 Plus: Other M&A tax items 406 277 — — — 683 — Operating net income $ 28,629 $ 32,234 $ 32,679 $ 11,457 $ 10,401 $ 93,542 $ 33,794 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 53,873 54,929 55,439 24,532 24,613 54,633 24,587 Diluted EPS $ 0.51 $ 0.49 $ 0.13 $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 1.13 $ 1.20 Diluted operating EPS 0.53 0.59 0.59 0.47 0.42 1.71 1.37

1 Loss on sale of disposed branch assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is included in merger and acquisition expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income.

2 Lease exit costs, net for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes a $1.5 million consent fee and $240 thousand in professional services paid in January 2018 to separately assign and sublease two of our branch leases that we ceased using in 2017 offset by the reversal of the corresponding assigned lease cease-use liability totaling $669 thousand.

3 During the fourth quarter of 2018, we initiated a transaction cost study, which through December 31, 2018 resulted in $727 thousand of expenses paid that are non-deductible merger and acquisition expenses. As such, the $727 thousand of non-deductible expenses are reflected in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 tax impact of adjustments amounts reported. All other non-merger related adjustments to operating net income are taxed at the statutory rate.

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings Net income $ 27,405 $ 26,876 $ 7,407 $ 9,825 $ 8,935 $ 61,688 $ 29,516 Plus: Provision for income taxes 7,595 7,369 1,989 3,587 1,448 16,953 7,309 Pus: Provision for loan losses 9,674 3,335 5,012 1,364 3,057 18,021 5,239 Plus: Loss on sale of securities available for sale, net — 642 772 42 — 1,414 — Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of disposed branch assets1 — 359 — — — 359 (388 ) Plus: Lease exit costs, net2 — — — — — — 1,071 Plus: Branch closure expenses — — — — — — 172 Plus: One-time issuance of shares to all employees — — — — — — 421 Plus: Merger and acquisition expenses 1,035 5,431 31,217 1,150 2,692 37,683 4,070 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings $ 45,709 $ 44,012 $ 46,397 $ 15,968 $ 16,132 $ 136,118 $ 47,410 Average total assets $ 8,009,377 $ 7,937,319 $ 7,841,267 $ 3,243,168 $ 3,225,797 $ 7,929,028 $ 3,095,107 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets3 2.26 % 2.22 % 2.40 % 1.95 % 1.98 % 2.30 % 2.05 % Average total assets $ 8,009,377 $ 7,937,319 $ 7,841,267 $ 3,243,168 $ 3,225,797 $ 7,929,028 $ 3,095,107 Return on average assets3 1.36 % 1.36 % 0.38 % 1.20 % 1.10 % 1.04 % 1.28 % Operating return on average assets3 1.42 1.63 1.69 1.40 1.28 1.58 1.46 Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles Operating net income $ 28,629 $ 32,234 $ 32,679 $ 11,457 $ 10,401 $ 93,542 $ 33,794 Adjustments: Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,451 2,451 2,477 432 431 7,379 1,250 Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 515 515 520 91 91 1,550 263 Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles $ 30,565 $ 34,170 $ 34,636 $ 11,798 $ 10,741 $ 99,371 $ 34,781 Average Tangible Common Equity Total average stockholders’ equity $ 1,210,147 $ 1,200,632 $ 1,190,266 $ 523,590 $ 514,876 $ 1,199,440 $ 504,105 Adjustments: Less: Average goodwill (370,224 ) (369,255 ) (366,795 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) (369,097 ) (160,725 ) Less: Average core deposit intangibles (71,355 ) (73,875 ) (76,727 ) (11,932 ) (12,354 ) (73,965 ) (13,370 ) Average tangible common equity $ 768,568 $ 757,502 $ 746,744 $ 350,211 $ 341,075 $ 756,378 $ 330,010 Operating return on average tangible common equity3 15.78 % 18.09 % 18.81 % 13.37 % 12.49 % 17.57 % 14.09 % Efficiency ratio 43.67 % 51.49 % 82.30 % 54.27 % 57.58 % 59.42 % 55.15 % Operating efficiency ratio 42.36 % 43.66 % 43.54 % 50.65 % 49.09 % 43.19 % 49.45 %

1 Loss on sale of disposed branch assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is included in merger and acquisition expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income.

2 Lease exit costs, net for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes a $1.5 million consent fee and $240 thousand in professional services paid in January 2018 to separately assign and sublease two of our branch leases that we ceased using in 2017 offset by the reversal of the corresponding assigned lease cease-use liability totaling $669 thousand.

3 Annualized ratio.