Verizon and Cellwize team up to speed deployment of Verizon’s 5G network and make development for the network simpler

New platform uses AI ML to speed deployment and improve efficiency of new cell sites; Provides a neutral platform for vendors to help develop new innovations

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon and Cellwize have collaborated on a new platform that uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI ML) to speed the deployment of Verizon 5G sites and simplify how apps are developed for the Verizon network. 

The introduction of CHIME, Cellwize’s RAN automation platform, advances the use of innovative machine learning algorithms on a next generation, virtualized and vendor agnostic platform and help pre-determine the most efficient design for a new cell site. Design parameters include how to identify the cell site when connecting customers to the internet, which nearby sites to connect with when customers are making calls or sending messages, and how to create the fastest connections for customers. With those and many other parameters pre-determined by advanced AI ML algorithms, Verizon can automate optimization of new 5G cell sites, speeding their deployment and improving their efficiency.

This new platform simplifies how apps are developed on the Verizon network and accelerates the creation of a self-optimizing 5G network.

“Networks use several infrastructure vendors, each with its own code. By creating an open RAN application platform, developers no longer have to learn individual vendor codes, or keep up with changes in vendors’ distinct codes to develop for our network,” said Bill Stone, Vice President of Planning for Verizon. “It simplifies their efforts to help us stay on the cutting edge of innovation by eliminating the need for them to keep up with different and changing data models, structures and naming conventions. It gives them a neutral platform on which to develop new innovations to improve the network for our customers.”

Developers that will benefit from this platform are working on new innovations that will help automate the network, deliver data insights, use Automated Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) to model capital expenditure plans, improve network performance, or help identify and eliminate interference.

“Standards bodies are working on standardizing this kind of platform for the entire industry,” said Stone. “The work we are doing with Cellwize will help push those industry standards forward and will provide valuable insights as we work to make it easier for developers to innovate and drive new technology improvements for the industry.”

About Verizon
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

