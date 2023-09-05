Plus, Verizon customers get even more savings with myPlan, including a special “on us” offer for NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTubeTV – up to $449 in value

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s time! Kickoff to the official NFL season is upon us and Verizon and the NFL have partnered to give fans yet another exciting offer to catch the game-winning plays: Starting today, save 40% on an NFL+ Premium annual subscription through +play. That’s a full season of NFL+ Premium – which includes access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more – for just $59.99. The offer is only available for a limited time, so the clock’s running to get in1. This offer is another example of how Verizon is bringing extra value to customers to save even more with myPlan, Verizon’s new plan that puts customers first.

The new NFL+ Premium promotion through Verizon’s +play comes in addition to Verizon’s exclusive “on us” offer for NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV, which gives fans access to all of the NFL’s out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. From now until September 13, eligible mobile and home internet customers can get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV this season on us.

These offers – combined with recent team sponsorship announcements with the Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns, as well as new stadium network upgrades – demonstrate the deepening relationship between Verizon and the NFL, while also helping to make it possible for fans to catch all the action this football season.

Here are the offer details for NFL+ Premium through +play.

Never miss a play. Starting today on +play , Verizon customers can get the full NFL experience with NFL+ Premium. With NFL+ Premium, fans get:

NFL Redzone to catch every touchdown from every game, every Sunday afternoon during the regular season

NFL Network for 24/7 football news and coverage, plus eight exclusive live games this season

Fantasy+ for next-level roster and waiver tools on mobile to improve your fantasy team performance

Live local and primetime regular and postseason games on mobile phone and tablet, as well as live game audio to listen to home, away and national broadcasts on any device for every game

NFL programming on demand and ad free

+play is Verizon’s one-stop-shop to discover, purchase and save on subscription services. The platform features over 30 partners across entertainment, lifestyle, gaming, fitness and more, with special savings exclusive to Verizon customers2.

Who can get the NFL+ Premium offer?

From watching condensed game replays to getting a birds-eye view of on-the-field action with ‘All-22’ Coaches Film, this offer is for NFL fans who don’t want to miss out on premium content from teams across the League.

Customers can redeem the offer through +play, which is available to all Verizon mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home Internet customers who want exciting content from entertainment, lifestyle, gaming and more – all in one place and only on Verizon.

Here’s what executives are saying.

Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer, Verizon Consumer Group: “With Verizon, NFL fans get access to the best services at unbeatable prices and we are thrilled to be bringing this offer to our customers. By creating promotions with amazing partners like the NFL, we’re giving customers options for the football content they crave. We’re giving them the power to choose the content they interact with and how they consume it, while also delivering value they can’t get anywhere else.”

Save more on subscriptions with myPlan perks.

Have a myPlan mobile plan? Customers can take advantage of additional savings for their favorite subscriptions on +play with the monthly +play credit perk, which costs $10 for $15 in +play credits. And for customers with multiple lines, the savings only multiply.

And now, all Verizon customers have a new unlimited myPlan mobile option to choose from, called Unlimited Ultimate. Unlimited Ultimate offers Verizon’s most advanced connectivity experience with: 5G Ultra Wideband, our fastest 5G, no matter how much you use; a whopping 60GB of mobile hotspot data, the most offered in the industry; and international connectivity with 10GB per month of international high-speed data, unlimited text while abroad and calls back to the U.S. and within 210+ countries and destinations, and one Global Choice country which lets customers select one of 140 Global Choice countries and get up to 300 calling minutes from the U.S. to that country (after that allowance, discounted calling rates apply). Plus, it comes with our best device promotions for new and existing customers and 50% off not one but two connected device lines.

Take advantage of these limited-time offers:

Get Verizon’s offer to catch out-of-market games with NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV, and don’t miss a play of in-market action with NFL+ Premium. Visit verizon.com/plusplay to redeem.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

1.NFL+ Premium offer: Limited time offer. New and qualified returning NFL+ Premium subscribers only. NFL+ Premium annual subscription with discount is $59.99 (+tax). This price only applies to this year and will be billed upfront. After promo period, NFL+ Premium annual subscription auto-renews prior to the start of the following NFL regular season at then-current price + tax unless you cancel. Cancel anytime in +play Manage dashboard.

2. +play access included for Verizon postpaid mobile, 5G Home, and LTE Home subscribers. Exclusive savings available on select partner subscriptions. All products and services sold on +play require a separate subscription or purchase; additional terms apply.