Verizon Appoints Christina Schelling Leader, Talent and Diversity

April 21, 2022

Schelling will oversee DE&I, talent acquisition, learning and development, and talent strategy efforts

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Verizon announced that Christina Schelling will be joining as Senior Vice President of Talent and Diversity. After more than two decades as a proven and effective human resources leader, Schelling will lead Verizon’s DE&I, talent acquisition, learning and development, career planning and leadership programs. When she joins the company on May 2, she will drive DE&I efforts to develop a more unified approach within Verizon’s talent strategy and continue to champion a workplace where all employees feel valued and empowered to succeed.

“At Verizon, we are committed to creating a workplace that reflects the diverse communities around us. Diversity, equity and inclusion are our greatest superpowers and core to how we achieve and define success,” said Samantha Hammock, Chief Human Resources Officer, Verizon. “Christina’s proven track record and passion for creating a fully integrated talent organization with DE&I at the core will enable us to more deeply infuse DE&I into all of our ways of working.”

Most recently, Schelling was Head of Human Resources for Global Corporate Functions at The Estée Lauder Companies, leading all aspects of human resources for the company’s corporate leadership teams. Her responsibilities extended to leading the HR M&A Center of Expertise and managing the company’s global future of work strategy. Previously, Schelling reimagined the talent strategy at Prudential in leadership roles across HR, including cultural and organizational strategies, performance management and talent acquisition, and was responsible for talent development, business transformation, and diversity and inclusion at American Express.

“Having seen Verizon’s work throughout the pandemic to care for their employees, I’m delighted to be joining a company that clearly reflects my own beliefs. To truly drive change and achieve real progress, we must embed DE&I throughout our systems, processes and operations,” said Christina Schilling, incoming Senior Vice President of Talent and Diversity, Verizon. “By bringing together our talent and DE&I teams, we will strengthen how we find and develop the people we need to deliver on our future while creating an even stronger employee experience that empowers every V Teamer to realize their full potential and come to work excited to show their full selves each and every day.”

To learn more about Verizon’s DE&I, talent and Work Forward plans, please visit https://www.verizon.com/about/careers for more information.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

