Verizon Business and Visionable Join Forces to Make Connected Healthcare a Reality

What you need to know:

Verizon Business and Visionable have partnered to deliver a single secure infrastructure for healthcare providers across the APAC and EMEA regions

UK-based technology-led Connected Healthcare Center to open in 2022

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Business and Visionable , a leading health technology company based in the U.K., have joined forces to empower the next generation of healthcare.

The strategic partnership will bring together Verizon’s extensive secure network infrastructure and Visionable’s unique, patented, next-generation digital healthcare collaboration platform, to form a single secure infrastructure that helps enable healthcare professionals to access data, collaborate and share resources. The partnership will focus on opportunities with the APAC and EMEA regions under the banner of Care Everywhere .

In addition, the two companies will launch a specialized technology-led Connected Healthcare Center, based in the UK to be opened in 2022. The center will enable the co-creation of technology concepts as well as showcase new technologies, such as Verizon’s private 5G, and will demonstrate the benefits of digital technologies within various healthcare environments from control centers, hospital wards, General Practices (GPs) consultation rooms, care homes and connected ambulances.

“The challenge facing the healthcare industry is that professionals are often forced to work in silos as a result of strict compliance regulations, patient privacy concerns and technology restrictions – this is about to change,” said Scott Lawrence, Vice President of Verizon Business EMEA. “Technologies such as private 5G, have the potential to shift the landscape around how healthcare is delivered; empowering professionals, sharing intelligence and improving the quality of care they provide. This initiative with Visionable provides a secure single infrastructure on which healthcare providers can collaborate to help diagnose conditions and share medical intelligence, all within a secure and compliant environment.”

Many healthcare providers are looking to digitalize their services to provide more direct care to local communities as well as develop professional collaboration across healthcare networks, both of which would be significantly enhanced across one single secure infrastructure. For example, the U.K.’s NHS recently announced the creation of 42 Integrated Care Systems (ICS) across England .

“The future of healthcare calls for a hybrid of digital and face-to-face care,“ said Alan Lowe, CEO and Co-Founder of Visionable. “Successful cutting edge virtual healthcare systems need a secure, next-generation platform with fast, reliable connectivity. Together, Verizon and Visionable provide just this with the aim to improve outcomes, provide better care and save money.”

Lynne A. Dunbrack, Group Vice President, Public Sector for IDC said, “5G technology with its performance enhancements of increased speed, reduced latency, and improved density will enable expansion of care everywhere use cases. Healthcare organizations are starting to leverage a wide range of connected health technologies to provide urgent, chronic, and preventive care to patients on-demand anytime and anywhere to provide convenient access to high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services.”

Find out more about Verizon Business and Visionable’s Care Everywhere proposition for APAC and EMEA.

About Visionable

Visionable is a UK company that is helping make connected healthcare a reality in the UK and around the world. Driven by the belief that affordable, high-quality, timely healthcare is a basic human right that should be accessible to all, Visionable have created their own proprietary clinical collaboration platform. This enables the hospital to come to the patient and for healthcare teams to collaborate freely across multiple locations. Visionable is trusted by 25% of the top 100 UK hospitals, 100 NHS organisations, 46 NHS Trusts, over 16,000 NHS staff. Visionable’ s specialist advisory board includes Lord Adebowale, previous NHS board member, Mike Farrar, ex-NHS Chief Executive and leader of the North West England Strategic Authority and Dr Junaid Bajwa, practising physician and MSD’s Digital Accelerator’s Global Lead for Strategic Alliances.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Clare Ward, Verizon

+44 (0) 773 888 9326

clare.ward@uk.verizon.com

Vaishali Patel, Visionable

+44 (0) 20 3332 0074

vpatel@visionable.com