Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Verizon Business appoints Sanjiv Gossain to lead Verizon Business EMEA

Verizon Business appoints Sanjiv Gossain to lead Verizon Business EMEA

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

LONDON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Business has named Sanjiv Gossain as Group Vice President and Head of EMEA. Sanjiv succeeds Scott Lawrence, who will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Global Solutions. In his new role, Sanjiv will have overall responsibility for the company’s global enterprise business in the EMEA region, reporting directly to Verizon Business’ Chief Revenue Officer for Enterprise and Public Sector, Massimo Peselli.

“Sanjiv brings an impressive track record of growth and entrepreneurial success. He joins Verizon at a pivotal time as significant disruptions around the EMEA region also bring increased opportunities, as our customers continue to leverage advanced technologies to further transform their respective industries,” said Massimo Peselli.

Sanjiv joins Verizon from Cognizant where he served in several strategic roles and was a well respected leader. He led the company’s digital business unit across Europe and Latin America, overseeing strong growth. Sanjiv then led the company’s global Artificial Intelligence and Google Cloud Business. Prior to Cognizant, Sanjiv was Regional CEO of a $2 billion business at Computer Sciences Corporation (now DXC Technology), leading the UK, Ireland and Benelux region.

“As a trusted partner for our clients, Verizon has the scale, technology products and solutions, and vision to help our clients on their digital transformation journeys. We serve 98% of Fortune 500 companies and are world-renowned for our people, network and technology,” said Sanjiv Gossain. “I’m very excited to lead the EMEA business and relish the opportunity to continue to build relationships with our clients and partners.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Nilesh Pritam
Nilesh.pritam@sg.verizon.com
+65.9277.9048

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.