MUNICH, Germany, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Business is supporting Siemens with a range of network connectivity solutions that will provide Siemens’ employees at smaller office sites with a seamless ‘plug and play’ user experience, whilst putting security and zero trust principles first.

Siemens’ Zero Trust Program ensures that all devices of Siemens’ employees must be authenticated, authorized and continuously validated before access is given or retained to the company’s mission critical applications and data.

Verizon Business will deploy “internet only” connectivity such as a global Managed Wide Area Network, based on Cisco Meraki’s technology and critical to the success of Siemens’ “never trust, always verify” program.

Sanjiv Gossain, EMEA Vice President, Verizon Business said: “Every company needs a secure work infrastructure but balancing security risks while striving to deliver a user-friendly, digital working experience continues to remain the challenge of IT departments. That’s where an intelligent network can make underlying architectures more nimble by managing traffic and making operations more efficient.”

Siemens is one of the largest technology companies in Europe. The German multinational focuses on the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and smart mobility solutions for rail and road.

A recent survey of over 600 industry professionals responsible for security strategy, policy and management revealed that over 70% of organizations agreed that remote working had adversely affected their cybersecurity and increased the burden on security teams.

Elmar Spreitzer, Head of IT Digital Foundation, Siemens said: “With Verizon, we found a new partner to provide secure, internet-based network access for our simple office sites. The innovative connectivity solution is designed to meet the requirements of our Zero Trust program where we never trust, but always verify.”

Verizon’s global IP network includes long-haul, metro and submarine assets that carry IP, data, and voice traffic across more than 1 million route miles, enabling over 500,000+ network, hosting and security devices managed worldwide. Today’s announcement builds on the company’s network-as-a-service foundation and supports its private networks, mobile edge compute and business solutions vectors of growth.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

