What you need to know:

The new Field Management Tablet Plus provides an all-in-one solution for small and midsize home service businesses, with the Jobber platform preloaded on a managed device running on the Verizon network.

The solution offers complete visibility and management of field operations along with peace-of-mind thanks to built-in security.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Business and Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced Field Management Tablet Plus, an all-in-one solution designed to meet the needs of the millions of home service businesses within the United States. Small and midsize home service businesses can take advantage of this out-of-the-box bundled solution of preloaded Jobber software on a Verizon-connected tablet to streamline, automate and organize their daily business operations.

The Field Management Tablet Plus solution makes managing field service work easier for home service business owners, their employees, and the customers they serve. With the Jobber platform, daily tasks such as quoting, scheduling, invoicing, and payments are all managed in one place. Customers of home service businesses can also benefit from automated communications and an online self-serve portal.

Having the Jobber app preloaded onto a Verizon-connected tablet removes a barrier many small businesses face: the time-consuming task of loading software applications on a device-by-device basis. Further, through this partnership, businesses can save more by bundling and can receive a single combined bill from Verizon.

Field Management Tablet Plus also helps address security concerns that small and midsize home service business owners face when company and customer information is on their employees’ personal devices. The solution comes preloaded with Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM), which helps simplify tablet deployment, management, and security policies.

“Adding Jobber to our partner ecosystem is core to our strategy of providing small and midsize businesses with the connectivity, tools, and platforms they need to compete in the market,” said Aparna Khurjekar, Chief Revenue Officer, Business Markets & SaaS, Verizon Business. “Through the Field Management Tablet Plus solution, we are making it easy for home service businesses to leverage the premier operations platform backed by our superior connectivity to meet their business needs.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Verizon Business on the Field Management Tablet Plus solution, which will make it easier for small businesses to get the tools they need to succeed,” said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. “The team at Verizon Business understands the importance of the home service category and shares our customer centric approach to building solutions that help small businesses thrive and grow. This strategic partnership will help tens of thousands of home service businesses across America adopt technology that will improve how their services are delivered to millions of homes.”

Jobber’s experience in supporting over 200,000 home service professionals in more than 50 industries, including landscaping, HVAC, plumbing, and residential cleaning, helps ensure that a wide range of businesses can benefit from this 360-degree solution. Customers who purchase the Field Management Tablet Plus solution can sign up, manage, and add users to their Jobber account directly through Verizon sales representatives.

For more information on the product, visit https://www.verizon.com/business/solutions/industry/construction/connected-workforces/

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide service at scale. Jobber’s 200,000 home service professionals have served over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada’s fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://jobber.com/.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at v erizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

Media Contact:

Tessa Giammona

732-633-4409

[email protected]