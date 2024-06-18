The distinction of 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide1, reflects ratings from customers and end-users of IoT services. Customers’ Choice vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Verizon Business announced it was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. This distinction is based on feedback and ratings submitted to Gartner Peer Insights from end-user professionals who have experience with the product or service.

Peer reviews and ratings on Gartner Peer Insights come directly from customers and include their satisfaction with a product or service, overall experience, support for the product or service, and overall implementation effort. Vendors recognized as Customers’ Choice meet or exceed both the market average in overall experience and in user interest and adoption.

Over the past 18 months ending January 31st, 2024, 55 verified customers and peers reviewed Verizon’s managed Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services, with 80% concluding they would be willing to recommend Verizon Business. Verizon also has the highest rating scores for Execution Experience.

“We are honored by this recognition from our customers and consider it the result of our dedication to customer success and satisfaction,” said TJ Fox, SVP and President, Industrial IoT and Automotive, Verizon Business. “The dialogue and close partnership we maintain with customers is what enables us to provide the managed IoT services, solutions, and expertise that customers rely on to run their operations and transform their businesses. We consider this recognition a testament to our unrivaled IoT capabilities and customer experience.”

What our IoT users said in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ report:



“The Verizon sales, support, and implementation teams were super helpful and were able to accelerate our IoT implementation and new product rollouts.” — CIO, Energy & Utilities, 5 Star Rating

“Dealing with our representatives has been as efficient as could be. Any questions or issues were addressed as quickly and professionally as possible.” — Infrastructure Manager, Finance, 5 Star Rating

“Verizon has really impressed our organization with their Machine-Machine IoT solution. They offer the best of the traditional wireline security and priority services with a wireless solution that seems custom fit for our business.” — Chief Engineer, Government, 5 Star Rating

“Verizon continues to provide a great service and is always available whenever we have any issues. Verizon offers different products and services that give us the ability to adapt to different use case scenarios. I am very happy with our services and even more satisfied since my last review.” — Operations Manager, Energy and Utilities, 5 Star Rating

About Verizon Business IoT

Verizon helps customers unlock the potential of IoT through the holistic integration of technologies, networks, solution sets, and a robust ecosystem of partners. Our network is the most reliable 5G network in America2 and provides customers the ability to choose a low data rate technology like NB-IoT or a high data rate, low latency one like Verizon 5G.

In addition, Verizon ThingSpace is a secure end-to-end Platform-as-a-Service to manage and support scalable IoT deployments, and we offer a broad choice of coverage and technology options to enable IoT solutioning at optimal cost, speed, power and latency.

From smart transportation to intelligent supply chain, industrial automation, predictive maintenance, and public safety, we’re helping organizations become more resilient and find a competitive edge with Verizon IoT.

To learn more about Verizon Business’ IoT platforms, services, and solutions, please visit verizon.com/business/products/internet-of-things/ .

1Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide, Peer Contributors, 22 March 2024.



GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



2Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 2H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Matt Conte

[email protected]

(917) 848-3040