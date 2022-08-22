Verizon Business Takes 5G Innovation Sessions Series to Houston

Verizon and Nokia to demonstrate the latest 5G innovations at Corinthian Houston on August 24

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Business will demonstrate the transformative benefits of its business solutions at the next installment of its 5G Innovation Sessions series, occurring at the majestic Corinthian Houston on August 24. Executives from Verizon, Nokia, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, and Honeywell will demonstrate a range of forward-looking scenarios that leverage the power of 5G and Mobile Edge Compute, including real-time container tracking, collaboration robots, video scene analytics monitoring manufacturing assembly, real-time crowd analytics, and interactive cityscapes. The program includes dynamic demonstrations by Verizon and Nokia, speaker segments and panel discussions.

“It’s one thing to talk about the promise of Verizon 5G, edge computing and private networks. It’s another thing for you to experience these capabilities firsthand and that is exactly what we are offering with the 5G Innovation Session in Houston,” said Massimo Peselli, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector for Verizon Business. “5G is real, and for businesses — it’s groundbreaking.”

The event will be held at Corinthian Houston, located at 202 Fannin Street in downtown Houston, featuring several prominent executives including Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Business; Jennifer Artley, Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business; Danny Johnson, Director of Product Marketing, Verizon Business; David Hickey, Vice President West Business Markets, Verizon Business; David de Lancellotti, Vice President of Global Sales, Nokia North America; Jason Elliott, Head of Portfolio and Partnership Marketing at Nokia; Simon Parkinson, Chief Information Officer, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages; and Troy Chapman, Global Chief Commercial Officer & Vice President, Smart Energy, Honeywell.

“Using Nokia private 5G wireless connectivity solutions with MX Industrial Edge’s capabilities, asset-intensive industries can transform operations. They can unlock an array of Industry 4.0 use cases including predictive maintenance, digital twins, and autonomous robots to enhance productivity, efficiency, and safety in the most intuitive ways,” said Chris Johnson, Global Head of Enterprise Business for Nokia.

Verizon’s Commitment to Houston

The Lone Star State saw unprecedented population growth over the last couple of years, including an influx of more than 200,000 Verizon wireless customers. Verizon recently allocated an additional $97.9 million to its local capital spending in Texas to meet growing demands on the network. In Houston alone, that additional investment will result in new macro cell sites, small cell sites and cellular repeaters to add coverage and capacity to the network and manage the data resulting from urban sprawl and suburban growth, and speed the deployment of 5G across the city and in metropolitan areas.

Further, Verizon Innovative Learning, the company’s award-winning education initiative focused on addressing barriers to digital inclusion for more than a decade, is investing in local education. More than 50% of eligible middle schools in Houston are receiving Verizon’s technology, innovative learning curriculum, and devices for free. Through Verizon Innovative Learning, local students also participate in a free enrichment program located on campus at both Texas Southern University and Houston Community College.

These efforts are part of Citizen Verizon , the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement; which is underpinned by using leading edge technology to drive social impact and create lasting change. In 2021, Verizon provided over $20,000,000 to programs (estimated market value) within Houston.

Supporting first responders who serve Texas

During 2021, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team deployed 40 times in support of public safety agencies in Texas to provide mission-critical communications capabilities to the first responders on the front lines of multiple emergency response operations. More than 700 Verizon Frontline devices and solutions ranging from mobile hotspots, routers, smart devices and drones, to dozens of deployable satellite solutions, such as Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs), were deployed in support of Texas first responders.

During 2021, a year of unique challenges, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provided support to Texas public safety agencies responding to wildfires, tornados, an oil spill, and multiple other emergencies.

This support has continued during 2022, as the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has already participated in nearly 20 public safety operations and training events alongside Texas public safety agencies. This ongoing support is provided at no cost to local agencies and represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s commitment to investing and innovating in partnership with public safety and government.

Switch to the network Houston relies on

About the 5G Innovation Sessions

The first 5G Innovation Session took place in Atlanta in July. Upcoming installments of the series will occur in Boston (September 28), Los Angeles (October 19), New York (November 9), and Phoenix (December 7). Forthcoming events will cover a range of themes, including Managed Venue, Fixed Wireless Access, Private 5G, and Mobile Edge Compute.

