Verizon Chairman & CEO to speak at Goldman Sachs conference September 21

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO for Verizon, is scheduled to speak at the virtual Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, September 21, at 8:00 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

