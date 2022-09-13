Verizon commissions mural in Fort Worth as part of #ACallForKindness

Breaking News
Sept. 13, 2022

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon is spreading kindness in Dallas, thanks to a partnership with local artist Mariell Guzman to paint a custom mural at 701 Galveston Ave. in Fort Worth. It’s all part of Verizon’s national #ACallForKindness campaign, which aims to make the world a kinder place, one act at a time.

“Murals are so vital to our communities. Public art provides freedom to artists so they can utilize the power of their voice and inspire positive change,” said Mariell Guzman. “I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to use my artistic voice through this amazing #ACallForKindess campaign to remind people of the importance of spreading love and kindness everywhere you go, without costing anyone a thing.”

You can learn more about the artist and see her other murals on Instagram: @mariellguzman.

Celebrating kindness through art

Verizon continues to spread kindness, one mural at a time, as it partners with local artists in cities across the country.

So far, we’ve completed more than 30 murals across the country. You can check out murals in Boston, Greenville, Chicago, DenverIndianapolis, Lexington, Madison, Nashville, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh, Riverside, CA, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C.

Join us in choosing kindness

Take the kindness pledge at verizon.com/kindness, where you’ll find a number of options for kind acts. Click “Count Me In” and share your act of kindness using the hashtag #ACallForKindness. Tag three friends to spread the word.

Download and share Kind Cards that feature an act of kindness you can do today to make a difference. New Kind Cards are added each month so you’ll always have fresh cards to share.

Visit a Kindness mural in your neighborhood, scan the QR code and post a selfie with it on social media using the #ACallForKindness hashtag with the kind act you plan on performing.

Tell your employer to join the movement. We’re looking for more partners to help make the world a kinder place.

About the campaign

The #ACallForKindness campaign started in October 2020 with the goal of reminding everyone that we’re all in this together, and a little kindness goes a long way. Since then, we’ve shared a study on the state of kindness in America, and teamed up with two brothers walking across the country to raise money for restaurant workers and spread kindness; and recently launched our Fuel The Love campaign, surprising drivers at local gas stations with free tanks of gas.

To join the movement and learn more about #ACallForKindness campaign, visit https://www.verizon.com/kindness.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Heidi Flato
heidi.flato@verizon.com
925.324.8692

