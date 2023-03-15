Recent upgrades lead to testing results that show customers in Fort Myers have the best experience on Verizon’s network

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Customers and visitors to Fort Myers, Florida have the best experience when using the Verizon network, according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of major wireless carriers throughout Fort Myers, Verizon not only wins for overall network performance, but is unbeaten in every single category measured including accessibility, speed, reliability and performance in texts and calls. Today’s results show remarkable speeds for Verizon customers in Fort Myers with Verizon’s median download speed increasing 236% in the market since last year*.

“We know customers count on us, and we work everyday to ensure we deliver for them,” said Eric Lia, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “We are excited about our continued planned upgrades in Fort Myers and will continue to work diligently with local municipalities to continue providing residents and guests in Florida with an outstanding customer experience.”

Network enhancements in Fort Myers

Network engineers in Fort Myers have been busy deploying 5G Ultra Wideband service using Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum , designed to provide wide coverage for 5G service, and now cover more than 30 cell sites in the Fort Myers area. As engineers work with partners in the city, they hope to double this number over the next few months

Additionally, network engineers have deployed two small cell sites in the Pine Manor area to help with high demand and have plans, with the help of the city, to deploy 25 additional small cells and five full size macro cell sites which will significantly help with both coverage and capacity for Floridians living in and visiting Fort Myers.

Fort Myers is one of the few markets using a full 100 MHz of Verizon’s C-Band spectrum, a significant increase from the 60 MHz of spectrum it has deployed in 5G markets to date. Almost doubling the bandwidth available for 5G Ultra Wideband turbo charges the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services, and allows Verizon to offer 5G Home broadband and Business Internet services to more customers.

Lastly, the addition of 5G service and the many additional wireless solutions allow far more data to travel on the wireless network in Fort Myers. That exponential increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites in the Fort Myers area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Fort Myers, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.** Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals For the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Fort Myers area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Fort Myers area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Fort Myers RootScore® Report: 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

**5G Home Internet services available in select areas. Save $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Schulz

864.561.1527

Karen.schulz@verizonwireless.com