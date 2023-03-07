Recent upgrades lead to testing results that show customers in Greensboro have the best experience on Verizon’s network

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Customers and visitors to Greensboro, NC have the best experience when using the Verizon network, according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of major wireless carriers throughout Greensboro, Verizon not only wins for overall network performance, but is unbeaten in the categories of accessibility, reliability and performance in texts and calls. Today’s results show remarkable speeds for Verizon customers in Greensboro with Verizon’s median download speed increasing 159% in the market and Verizon’s median upload speeds increasing by more than 58% since last year*.

“We know customers count on us, and we work everyday to ensure we deliver for them,” said Eric Lia, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “Whether our customers are enjoying connecting with friends and family while on the move, connecting their smart homes through one of our home internet products or using our service in Greensboro for small business or enterprise applications, we are working to ensure everyone has a terrific experience on Verizon’s network.”

Network enhancements in Greensboro

These top marks are a result of months of deploying new enhancements in the network for those who live in and visit the Greensboro area. Network engineers have been busy deploying 5G Ultra Wideband service throughout Greensboro, now available to more than 45% of people in the community.

Verizon engineers also constructed two macro cell sites which are adding capacity and coverage for Piedmont Triad International Airport. One was deployed in the Northwest corner providing service around Interstate 73 and Hwy 68 and one on the South side adding capacity to help with growing data demands.

These deployments used Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum, designed to provide wide coverage for 5G service. Throughout Greensboro, Verizon engineers are using 100 MHz of C-band spectrum to deliver 5G service to customers. By the end of the year, customers in Greensboro will be able to take advantage of even more spectrum as it becomes available for 5G Ultra Wideband. That additional bandwidth will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services.

Lastly, the addition of 5G service and the many additional wireless solutions allow far more data to travel on the wireless network in Greensboro. That exponential increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites in the Greensboro area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Greensboro, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.** Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals for the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Greensboro area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Greensboro area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Greensboro RootScore® Report: 2H 2022. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

**5G Home Internet services available in select areas. Save $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Schulz

864.561.1527

Karen.schulz@verizonwireless.com