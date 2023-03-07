Recent upgrades lead to testing results that show customers in Temecula have the best experience on Verizon’s network

TEMECULA, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Customers and visitors to the wine country in Temecula, California have the best experience when using the Verizon network, according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of the major wireless carriers throughout Temecula, Verizon not only wins for overall network performance, but is unbeaten in every single category measured including accessibility, speed, reliability and performance in texts and calls. Today’s results show remarkable speeds for Verizon customers in Temecula with Verizon’s median download speed increasing 54% in the market*.

“These results back up what our customers already know: Verizon consistently provides Temecula unbeatable reliability,” said Phillip French, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “Our engineers are very proud of these results. It’s their hard work day in and day out to deliver an unmatched network experience in Temecula that makes Verizon the network to count on.”

Network enhancements in Temecula, CA

These top marks are a result of months of deploying new enhancements in the network for those who live in and visit the Temecula area. Network engineers have been busy deploying 5G Ultra Wideband service on more than 62% of cell sites throughout Temecula, enabling residents and visitors in the area to experience the power and performance of Verizon’s service with download speeds up to one gigabit per second and the capacity to support data-heavy actions. Customers in the area can do everything from downloading huge documents and seamlessly streaming movies in HD audio and video, to playing console quality games and conducting video chats and video conferencing calls with clear sound and video while on the move. These network enhancements will be especially beneficial to customers in the Murrieta, Menifee, and Temecula areas as well as residents and visitors around Lake Elsinore, Temecula Promenade and various areas through Temecula’s wine country.

One key element that differentiates Verizon’s service for their customers is their ownership and use of fiber connections to cell sites. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites in the Temecula area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data. These upgrades will continue throughout this year.

“With 5G, people are doing more things in more places with their wireless devices, and we now see Verizon Home Internet customers, who are using the same network infrastructure, using more data as well,” said French. “We’ve exponentially increased the capacity on our cell sites with all the C-band and mmWave spectrum we’re using in the market, but we don’t want the fiber connections to our cell sites to be a bottleneck that could slow the pace of data traffic moving around our network. That’s why we have increased those pipes as well. All of these enhancements are designed to provide an exceptional experience for our customers.”

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Temecula, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.** Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals For the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Temecula area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Temecula area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Temecula RootScore® Reports: 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

**5G Home Internet services available in select areas. Save $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Schulz

864.561.1527

Karen.schulz@verizonwireless.com