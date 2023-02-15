Expanded wireless internet service also launches in Colorado, Florida and New York offering customers more choice on the network America relies on

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Customers across New York City’s five boroughs can now get the Fios 2 Gig home internet plan – the fastest speeds offered by Fios. Additionally, starting February 16, customers in Colorado Springs, CO, Monroe Co., NY, and Bradenton and West Palm Beach-area, FL now have access to 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet from Verizon.

What’s the news?

We’re offering customers faster internet speeds in New York City for Fios customers. The Fios 2 Gig plan – built to power your home for hardcore gaming, 4K streaming, connected devices and more – is built on Verizon’s award-winning 100% fiber-optic network.

“We’re proud to bring 2 Gig internet service to more New York City residents and businesses than any other internet provider,” said Yoli Stancil, Vice President, Network Operations New York Metro region. “Our customers already know that Fios offers exceptional customer experience and reliability, now they can take advantage of our fastest speeds.”

2 Gig plans start at $94.99 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan1. There’s a four-year price guarantee, and the price includes a Fios router and up to three Wi-Fi extenders at no extra charge so you can experience more coverage throughout your home. And for a limited time, new Fios internet customers get up to 12 months of Walmart+ on us (then $12.95/mo. after)2 and up to $100 in Verizon gift cards when they sign up online.3

And, Fios 2 Gig for business comes packed with features and incentives, including a five-year price guarantee, unlimited data, no activation fee, free installation, a Verizon Router rental at no additional charge and one Business Digital Voice line. Available to businesses of all sizes, Fios 2 Gig delivers upload speeds up to 25 times faster than cable and is available throughout Manhattan and additional areas of NYC. Check availability here .

But wait, there’s more great home and business internet news: Starting February 16, customers in Colorado Springs, CO, Monroe Co., NY, and Bradenton and West Palm Beach-area, FL now have access to 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet from Verizon, giving them even more choice when it comes to picking the best internet service for their needs.

Verizon Home Internet plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.4

Verizon 5G Business Internet is our ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This service is for businesses of all sizes and includes professional installation, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service.

Who’s it for?

Anyone looking for fast, reliable home internet with no data caps and no annual contracts, as well as businesses looking for a wireless alternative to cable internet.

Why is it important?

Connectivity has never been more critical, and Verizon’s continued investment in our network means that more people than ever can experience the quality and reliability of Verizon Home and Business Internet.

“Our broadband network expansion across both fixed wireless and Fios is one of our top priorities, and we’re excited to start the year strong with growth across Verizon Home Internet offerings,” said Arturo Picicci, Verizon Vice President of Mobile and Home. “I’m proud to say that Verizon closed out 2022 with our best total broadband performance in over a decade. We’re positioned to keep pace with this growth to offer our best home internet services to customers in cities across the country.”

Interested in learning more? Go to verizon.com/home , provide your address and see if your home is covered. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

1. Fios: Offer valid thru 4.12.23 for existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan customers who then add and maintain a Fios 2 Gig plan. 2 Gig is available in select areas only. 2 Gigabit network connection to your home. Average wired download and upload speeds between 1.5 Gbps and 2.3 Gbps. Wired and wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See verizon.com/yourspeed for more info. Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req’d. $99 setup and other terms may apply. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. 4-year price guarantee: For new Verizon Home Internet (“”VHI””) households who have not subscribed to a VHI service within the last 180 days. Applies only to the then current base monthly rate exclusive of any other charges, such as equipment charges, discounts or promotions, including the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and the Verizon Forward Program.

2. Walmart+: Offer valid thru 4.12.23. Must install eligible Fios services and redeem offer through Walmart w/in 60 days of installation or activation date, or by no later than 7.12.23, whichever is first. After the 3, 6 or 12-month promo period ends, your membership will auto-renew at $12.95/mo or the then current monthly rate, unless you cancel. Cancel anytime. If you are a current annual Walmart+ member through Walmart and use the same email for both your Walmart+ and Verizon accounts, your Walmart+ promo through Verizon will be applied when your current Walmart+ billing cycle ends. One offer per eligible Verizon account. Subject to Walmart+ Terms of Use found at walmart.com/plus.

3. Verizon Gift Card: Must install and maintain eligible Fios services in good standing for 65 days and register for the Gift Card w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 8.31.23, whichever is first. Gift Card emailed within 48 hours of registration. We reserve the right to charge back the amount of the Gift Card if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. Other Gift Card terms and conditions apply and may not be combinable with other gift card offers. Offer ends 3.31.23.

4. 5G Home Internet: 5G Home Internet services available in select areas. Save $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.

Media contacts:

Caroline Brooks

caroline.brooks@verizon.com

Ilya Hemlin

ilya.hemlin@verizon.com