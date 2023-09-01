For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center – https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center

Verizon is donating $25,000 to Volunteer Florida and $25,000 to the Greater Valdosta United Way and to aid the Hurricane Idalia recovery effort in Florida and Georgia

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, Verizon is contributing $50,000 to aid the recovery and relief efforts in the impacted areas of Florida and Georgia. Verizon will give $25,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund via Volunteer Florida and $25,000 to Greater Valdosta United Way. The funds will be used to help meet immediate needs and support long-term recovery for those impacted by Idalia in north Florida and south Georgia.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Florida and Georgia.,” said Leigh Anne Lanier, Atlantic South Market President for Verizon’s consumer unit. “We understand how devastating hurricanes can be and we are grateful that our customers and communities trust us to keep them connected as they rebuild.”

“On behalf of Volunteer Florida, we would like to thank Verizon for their generous financial contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund in response to the state-wide recovery efforts from Hurricane Idalia, said CEO of Volunteer Florida Josie Tamayo. “Their contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund will help provide essential services in rebuilding our affected communities.”

“The Greater Valdosta United Way is honored that Verizon is supporting the recovery and healing of Valdosta and South Georgia,” said Michael Smith, President and CEO of Greater Valdosta United Way. “They understand the need to connect people and how the human services sector is part of that connection and communication. Thanks for caring for this community. Live United.”

Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan, is supporting impactful volunteer opportunities for Verizon employees with vetted organizations via the Citizen Verizon Volunteers Portal, including with the American Red Cross. Verizon employees can offer their support for relief efforts, including volunteering with shelters, disaster casework and disaster action team response.

