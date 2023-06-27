Underserved residents and businesses in Caroline and Greensville counties to get access to Fios internet

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon is bringing more choice for reliable internet to residents of Virginia’s Caroline and Greensville counties as it continues to deploy high-speed, fiber optic broadband internet service across the commonwealth. Nearly 3,000 new households and businesses will have access to Verizon’s Fios network as part of one of the biggest network upgrades in our history.

“Verizon is focused on delivering high-speed internet service and the major economic benefits that it can provide, especially in unserved and underserved areas,” said Kwame Trotman, Vice President of Wireline Network Operations-Mid-Atlantic South Region for Verizon. ‘Our commitment to the Commonwealth of Virginia continues as we offer residents of these counties access to our 100% fiber Fios internet service to fuel how they work, live and play.”

This rural broadband project is built in partnership with the commonwealth of Virginia and the counties, in conjunction with the Federal Communications Commission, to deliver fast, fiber broadband service to residents in rural parts of the commonwealth. The $15 million expansion in Caroline and Greensville includes $6.1 million in funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). More than 120 miles of fiber – the equivalent of running fiber between Richmond and Virginia Beach – will be deployed in connection with the build.

“We are delighted to be awarded this grant which will improve and enhance Greensville County’s infrastructure towards building a true 21st century gigabit-class network,” said Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge, Greensville County Administrator. “Greensville County has historically faced challenges due to slow, sporadic and limited broadband services. Having reliable broadband services throughout Greensville County will enable our citizens to engage in distance learning, access remote healthcare, telework, receive necessary services and so much more in a healthy and safe environment.”

Providing connectivity to all communities

In an effort to provide connectivity to families in need across the country, Verizon is proud to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP),1 a U.S. government program run by the FCC to help low-income households afford internet service. With ACP eligibility and the Verizon Forward Program 2, qualified customers can get free Verizon home internet service without hidden fees or annual contracts, and no equipment charges or data caps. You are eligible for ACP if you (or someone in your household) participates in certain government assistance programs. Learn more about the Verizon Forward Program by visiting www.verizon.com/home/free-verizon-internet/ .

Transformative network performance with no data caps

Verizon’s 100% fiber network delivers Fios broadband service with no data caps. Customers who subscribe to Fios broadband service will have access to a wide range of plans that deliver at least 300 Mbps for both downloads and uploads starting at just $25 per month with Auto Pay and select 5G mobile plans.3 Select locations will have access to Fios 2 Gig plans – the fastest speeds offered by Fios – starting at $94.99 per month with Auto Pay and select 5G mobile plans.4

Learn more about Fios and what services are available in your area by calling (800) 837-4966.

