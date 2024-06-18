New capacity comes as Verizon marks its tenth anniversary serving Alaska

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon recently expanded its network across Alaska, adding additional spectrum at 89 cell sites across the state to increase network capacity by approximately 30 percent. This newly expanded capacity benefits residents, businesses, and visitors in Kenai, Soldotna, Anchor Point, Homer, Seward, Meadow Lake, Denali Park, Two Rivers, and Pleasant Valley.

This additional spectrum allows Verizon to provide greater bandwidth and enable higher data speeds for its customers in Alaska. This expansion comes as Verizon celebrates 10 years of delivering the most reliable network experience in Alaska, serving 87 percent of the state’s population.

“Verizon is committed to delivering the most reliable network experience and meeting customer’s connectivity needs where they live, work, and play,” said Jake Hamilton, VP of Engineering and Operations at Verizon. “By deploying this additional capacity, we are providing more opportunities for our customers in Alaska to utilize Verizon’s best-in-class network to connect with families, friends, homes and businesses.”

For customers in Alaska, the additional capacity means more ways for Verizon’s customers to connect. These upgrades allow Verizon to support more network traffic, deliver even better performance to our customers and add new products and services. With additional spectrum resources deployed, Verizon will be able to expand the footprint for its LTE Verizon Home Internet broadband service, providing the speed and capacity needed to connect a family’s phones, laptops and other devices to game-changing home internet.

This work is part of Verizon’s massive multi-year, nationwide network transformation which has added more capabilities, upgraded the technology in the network, paved the way for personalized customer experiences and provided a platform for enterprises and developers to drive innovation.

