Verizon Foundation commits $1 million to Hurricane Laura relief efforts

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Verizon Foundation announced a $1 million donation to support immediate relief efforts across communities in Louisiana and Texas impacted by Hurricane Laura. The funds will be donated to the American Red Cross and the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, with each charity receiving $500,000 to aid in their emergency response and recovery.

“Verizon stands ready to support first responders, our customers and employees impacted by this catastrophic hurricane,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “We will continue to partner with disaster relief organizations to provide resources and care for the people in our society who are the most vulnerable.”

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word LAURA to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill and donated to American Red Cross upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

“The Red Cross is proud to count Verizon as a partner as we work together to provide people throughout the Gulf Coast impacted by Hurricane Laura with much needed support, food and shelter, as well as add additional safety precautions to keep people safe during this pandemic,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross.

Based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, an area hit especially hard by the hurricane, the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana has been central to community building across the area for more than a decade. The organization will use the Verizon donation to issue grants to local nonprofits that will help community members recover from Hurricane Laura.

“Connecting people who care with causes that matter, like rebuilding after a hurricane, is what we do at the Community Foundation,” said Sara Judson, CEO of the Community Foundation. “We are extremely grateful for this significant funding from Verizon Foundation which will truly help us make a difference in southwest Louisiana.”

No one knows southwest Louisiana better than a nonprofit operated and located in Lake Charles,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “In times like this, public-private partnerships, such as that between Verizon and the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, are needed to help the people and businesses of Louisiana to rebuild and become more resilient.”

Unlimited calling, texting and data expanded

For consumer and small business customers in nine additional parishes and counties in Louisiana and Texas in the path of Hurricane Laura, beginning Thursday, August 27 through September 1, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data:

Louisiana: De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River, and Sabine

Texas: Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby

Customers can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief here:

Postpaid: https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/relief/

Prepaid: https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/relief/?type=prepaid

Verizon Response Team deployed

The Verizon Response team is deployed in the impacted areas and working 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. The company is mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies in the impacted areas of Louisiana and Texas. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

