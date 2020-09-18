Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Verizon Foundation commits $300,000 to West Coast wildfires and Hurricane Sally relief efforts

Verizon Foundation commits $300,000 to West Coast wildfires and Hurricane Sally relief efforts

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Verizon Foundation announced $300,000 in donations to support immediate relief efforts across communities in California, Oregon and Washington impacted by the wildfires, as well as hardest hit areas of Alabama and Florida impacted by Hurricane Sally. In the West, $200,000 will be donated to the American Red Cross for fire relief and in the South $100,000 to Feeding the Gulf Coast to aid in their emergency response after Hurricane Sally.

“While 2020 continues to be an unpredictable and challenging year across the country and around the globe, you can be certain we’ll be there to support our communities in a time of crisis,” says Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “We will ensure they stay connected when those connections matter most and help them get back on their feet.”

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the words HURRICANES OR CAWILDFIRES to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill and donated to the American Red Cross upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

Feeding the Gulf Coast works through member organizations and special programs to provide nutritious food to meet the challenge of feeding people who are hungry as a result of systemic poverty, personal crisis or disaster.

Customer Relief: Unlimited calling, texting and data
For our consumer and small business customers impacted by the wildfires in parts of California, Oregon and Washington through Wednesday, September 23, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data.

Additionally, for our consumer and small business customers in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi impacted by Hurricane Sally, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data through Monday, September 21.

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and can verify eligibility for either call/text/data relief offer by entering their zip code here: https://www.verizon.com/featured/relief/.

Verizon Response Team deployed
The Verizon Response team is deployed in the hurricane and wildfire impacted areas and working 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. The company is mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies in the impacted areas of California, Oregon, Washington, Alabama and Florida. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Bernadette Brijlall
[email protected]

Kate Jay
678.245.9532
[email protected]
Twitter: @KateHarrisJay

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.